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Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: after a 28-year gap, a rare feat puts Henderson in Premier League history

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
J. Henderson
E. Heskey
England

He shone on his first start at Stamford Bridge

Jordan Henderson could not have asked for a better home debut in the Premier League. The Chelsea midfielder scored and set up a goal inside the opening minutes against Bournemouth.

Henderson put Chelsea in front just two minutes into Saturday's sixth-round clash with Bournemouth. A minute later, he teed up Morgan Rogers for the second.

That double contribution earned the summer signing a rare slice of history, one previously matched only by former Liverpool and Leicester City man Emile Heskey.

Opta confirm that Henderson, and before him Heskey in a Leicester shirt against Derby County in April 1998, are the fastest players to both score and assist inside the first two minutes of a match in Premier League history.

Henderson joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after a season at Brentford, and he featured for England at the 2026 World Cup.

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