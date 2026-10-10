Jordan Henderson could not have asked for a better home debut in the Premier League. The Chelsea midfielder scored and set up a goal inside the opening minutes against Bournemouth.

Henderson put Chelsea in front just two minutes into Saturday's sixth-round clash with Bournemouth. A minute later, he teed up Morgan Rogers for the second.

That double contribution earned the summer signing a rare slice of history, one previously matched only by former Liverpool and Leicester City man Emile Heskey.

Opta confirm that Henderson, and before him Heskey in a Leicester shirt against Derby County in April 1998, are the fastest players to both score and assist inside the first two minutes of a match in Premier League history.

Henderson joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after a season at Brentford, and he featured for England at the 2026 World Cup.