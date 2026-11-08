Michael Carrick clashed with a Sky Sports reporter after being pressed on his future at Manchester United, moments after a thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa brought the curtain down on matchweek ten of the Premier League.

Sunday evening at Old Trafford delivered late drama, United clawing their way back to rescue a point against the odds. The result, though, did little to silence the questions hanging over Carrick, with his side still short of the wins they need.

Speaking to Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison, Carrick faced questions about what the next few weeks might hold. Davison pointed to the manager's earlier remarks, in which he admitted he might walk away if he felt it was in the club's best interest.

Carrick's reply was short and firm: "That's not going to happen, no." The reporter pressed on, asking whether talks over his future were likely in the coming period.

Rather than bat the question away, the United boss fired one back of his own: "Will there be discussions?" Davison asked again whether he expected those talks to take place, and Carrick shot back: "Do you think that?"

When Davison returned the question and asked him to spell out his view, Carrick went head to head with him: "You're telling me that, so what do you think?" The reporter insisted he was after an answer from Carrick himself, not his opinion.

By the end of the exchange, Carrick conceded United had not won enough. He was adamant about pushing on, though, eager to build on the positives from the Villa game while ironing out the mistakes and chasing wins in the matches ahead.