Jordan Henderson could not have asked for a better first league start at Stamford Bridge. He scored and set up a goal inside the opening minutes against Bournemouth.

Just two minutes into the sixth-round clash on Saturday, Henderson put Chelsea ahead. A minute later he teed up Morgan Rogers for the second.

The summer signing landed a rare personal record in the process, one matched before him only by former Liverpool and Leicester City star Emile Heskey.

Opta noted: "Jordan Henderson scored a goal and set up another within just two minutes and 29 seconds of the start of Chelsea's match against Bournemouth. In the history of the Premier League, the only player to have done so earlier than him is Emile Heskey, who scored and assisted within the first two minutes for Leicester City against Derby County in April 1998."

He was not done there. A superb finish from a set piece on 70 minutes brought his second of the game and sealed a 5-1 thrashing.

EuroFoot statistics make it even sweeter. At 36, Henderson became the oldest player to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry managed it in 2017.

Henderson joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after a season with Brentford. He was also part of England's squad for the 2026 World Cup.



