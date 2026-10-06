Mario Basler has cast doubt on whether the two attackers can bring out the best in each other for Germany. "Of course they are both world-class players. But both together just do not work as world-class," the former Bayern Munich player said on his podcast "Basler ballert".

He added: "We can be glad that we have two such super players. And of course it can also happen that one of them is injured. Then naturally the other can play. Or you can also bring one or the other off the bench. But both together will be very difficult."

Klopp included Musiala in his first squad, but his injury-related departure meant the Germany coach could not call on Bayern Munich's exceptional talent after all. The 23-year-old suffered a muscle fibre tear in his right thigh while warming up shortly before the Nations League opener against the Netherlands. Wirtz, who had originally been intended for the second squad, therefore joined the DFB team a game earlier.

Why Florian Wirtz impressed under Jürgen Klopp

Against Serbia in the 2-0 win, Wirtz delivered an impressive display on the left half-space in Klopp's system. He also had his moments in the return match in Greece (0-0), where he wore the captain's armband. "You saw it, for me he was very liberated yesterday. He really enjoyed playing, really wanted to be the main man," said Basler. Wirtz demanded the ball and drove the game: "I believe that when he plays alone, he feels more comfortable, especially when he comes from the centre."

Basler sees no obvious solution in a starting XI that includes both players, because Musiala has also clearly looked at his best through the middle. "You cannot play Musiala on the right. No chance. Musiala is a central player. Musiala out wide does not help us," he stressed. Klopp, meanwhile, has gone with natural wingers in the wide areas, which is why Basler expects a headache for the Germany coach. "There will also be one or two little problems if they are both fit and both called up."

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How was Florian Wirtz used at the World Cup?

Steffan Effenberg recently made a similar point on the Sport1 programme "Doppelpass". The former player strongly argued that Wirtz should play as a No 10 for Germany after Julian Nagelsmann had still used him nominally on the left wing at the World Cup. In that role, the Liverpool star can "decide matches, he has shown that in the Bundesliga as well. But if you push players into a position where they do not feel comfortable, then it does not work."

Germany face the return matches against Serbia (13.11) and the Netherlands (16.11) in the next international break in November. Klopp is then expected to trim his squad significantly to around 24 to 26 players, and if both are fit, Musiala and Wirtz are both likely to be included.