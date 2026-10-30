Van Dijk calls for Iraola's chaos to be accepted

Virgil van Dijk has praised the philosophy of coach Andoni Iraola, with Liverpool's captain hailing the Basque's approach amid an upturn in results across all competitions.

Iraola's risk-and-reward approach has started to bear fruit at Anfield, and the players are growing in confidence as they commit fully to the plan. This season the Basque coach has reintroduced the high press after the Arne Slot phase built on slow possession. Many of the squad have been pushed out of their comfort zone, taking greater responsibility for decisions on the pitch.

You can see the philosophy in Van Dijk's bursts of 15 to 20 yards into the opponent's half to press, or in right-back Ronald Araujo pushing into the depth of the pitch to snuff out opponents. The style can leave gaps at the back and create what Van Dijk calls "chaos". The rewards are now clear, with the team beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup for a fifth straight win.

Sunday's clash against Arsenal at Anfield looms. Van Dijk insists Liverpool will not treat the reigning champions any differently, and he spelled out the tactical challenge to ESPN: "I think the match represents a challenge for any team. When teams know that we want to win the ball back in high areas, they try to pull you into difficult spaces and then you have to read the play accurately. For example, Henderson used to drop back to pull one of us out and leave space behind him, so you have to think quickly: do you push forward or stay in your place? It's a matter of reading the game."

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Risk at home matters most, the Dutchman stressed: "Especially here at our stadium, you have to burst forward at the start with all your energy and take the gamble. If you win the ball back in advanced areas, you'll feel the crowd in the stands light up, which gives the team energy that supports it throughout the 90 minutes. The gamble now is based on man-to-man battles, and you have to think about your next step: do you play directly and compete for the second ball, or do you try to break through from the middle? This is the risk and reward equation that you have to accept."

The captain then explained how the players carry out the staff's vision: "You have to be able to adapt, and that's part of our job. The coach can of course set the plan, but as players we bear the responsibility of executing it and fighting to win, of course with the help of the coach and the coaching staff, yet we on the green rectangle are the ones who have the biggest influence."

Liverpool's hierarchy signed Iraola to revive the high press and the intensity, but this is no replica of the counter-pressing under Jürgen Klopp, Van Dijk insisted: "I think it's a different era and different times. In Jürgen's era, we used to press by massing together and closing down one side of the pitch and cornering the opponent, but football has changed. The pattern is completely different now, but what hasn't changed is the amount of running and trying to win the ball back as quickly as possible."

Balance was the final theme: "We also have to be more direct in our play, which again helps us win the ball back in advanced areas. The right balance has to be found, because I feel that we can pass and build under pressure, and at the same time we can play directly, and at our stadium you sometimes have to resort to that. You have to try to create this chaos, and fight for the clear second balls, and this is the concept that we are still growing in learning and applying."