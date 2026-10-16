Valentijn Driessen is impressed by Clarence Seedorf. The 50-year-old coach was unveiled at Corinthians this week and spoke fluent Portuguese.

After a disastrous run, Corinthians have slipped to 16th place in Brazil's Série A. The club dismissed coach Fernando Diniz and appointed Seedorf as his successor.

"His unveiling was brilliant," Driessen begins on De Telegraaf's Kick-off podcast. "Really. Fluent Portuguese — he certainly made an impression."

Driessen goes further: "If he performs as well as he presented himself at that press conference, Corinthians will win every match. He really did it brilliantly. Of course, he's a very good speaker, but the way he expressed himself… And in that language, too. He was quite a presence."

"It was impressive, really impressive. If we're talking about communication, they have nothing to worry about at Corinthians. I think the man speaks Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, English, Dutch…"

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On Thursday, it was announced that Seedorf would step down from the KNVB's supervisory board with immediate effect because of his new job at Corinthians. Driessen believes that is the right decision.

Driessen concludes: "This is simply undesirable for the KNVB. You can't do that to the lad, you can't do that to Corinthians and you can't do that to Depay. And you can't do it to the KNVB either. So this was a very easy decision."