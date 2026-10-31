Manchester United stumbled again in the Premier League, going down 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the ninth round.

The slide down the table rolls on. United sit 17th on 7 points, with just one win and four draws to their name, and defeat at Chelsea was their fourth of the season in the Premier League.

United looked a different side in the first half, yet they paid for their lack of a cutting edge as the visitors passed up a string of chances to lead. Morgan Rogers then cut through the United defence with ease to open the scoring at the start of the second half. Lisandro Martinez picked up two quick yellow cards and gave away a penalty, which Cole Palmer tucked away to snuff out any hope of a comeback.

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Carrick still answered TNT Sports' question about whether he expected to stay in his job until the next match against Roma in the Champions League, saying: "Yes, we have to move forward. We have to take the things we felt worked for us today, and draw from them some belief and confidence, and a lot of good things, especially in the first half."

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This is Manchester United's longest winless run in 38 years. It leaves them a single point above the relegation zone.

"After being in a very good position in the first half, the two halves of the match could perhaps not be more different in some respects," Carrick added. "I think the way they went about it and played, and the quality of football and the way we played in the first half, certainly give encouragement. We have to build on that."

Two defeats in their first three Champions League matches have dropped United to 20th in the 36-team league phase table, leaving them at risk of missing the knockout rounds.

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