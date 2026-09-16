How to get Union Berlin vs Elversberg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Union Berlin take on Elversberg on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

In their most recent match before the break on September 5, Union Berlin suffered a difficult 4-0 defeat away against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Combining Elversberg's strong goal-scoring form with Union Berlin's determination to defend their home turf, this October fixture presents a compelling contest between the two sides.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs Elversberg kicks off at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and SV Elversberg at Stadion An der Alten Försterei, you have two primary routes depending on availability:

Official Union Berlin Channels

Because Union Berlin's home stadium has a relatively small capacity and a huge official club membership, tickets almost always sell out through official club channels first:

Official Ticket Lottery (Vereinsmitglieder):

Ticket allocations for home Bundesliga matches are released first to official Union Berlin club members via a ballot/lottery system on the club's official ticketing portal. If you are a registered club member, you enter the ticket draw ahead of the fixture.

Official Secondary Ticket Market (Zweitmarkt):

Season ticket holders or members who cannot attend the match release their seats back onto Union Berlin's official ticket re-sale market (Zweitmarkt). This official marketplace opens closer to matchday and is accessible through the Union Berlin ticketing platform or official mobile app. Buying here guarantees face-value pricing and official entry validity.

General Public Sale (Free Sale):

On rare occasions when member ballots do not fully clear the inventory, remaining tickets enter a public general sale. However, for most Bundesliga fixtures at the Alte Försterei, general sales are extremely limited or unavailable.



How much do Union Berlin vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for 1. FC Union Berlin vs SV Elversberg at Stadion An der Alten Försterei vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly through the club or via secondary resale platforms.

Official Club Prices (Face Value / Zweitmarkt)

When purchased directly through Union Berlin's official ballot or internal resale exchange (Zweitmarkt), prices are capped at face value:

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): €14 – €16 (concessions ~€12 – €14.50)

Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz - Categories 1 to 4): €30 – €48 (concessions ~€28 – €46)

Children's Tickets (Ages 6–12): €7 – €24 depending on section

Union Berlin vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs Elversberg Form

Union Berlin have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on September 5. Earlier in that run, they drew 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt and beat Eintracht Braunschweig 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal. Union have scored 14 goals and conceded 15 across those five games, a defensive record that will concern Lustrinelli.

Elversberg arrive with four wins from their last five matches and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on September 5, following their 3-2 opening-day victory over Bayer Leverkusen on August 29. They also beat MSV Duisburg 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal. Across their last five matches, Elversberg have scored 16 goals and conceded seven.

Union Berlin vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Union Berlin and Elversberg. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs at Bundesliga level.