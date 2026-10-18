Under Fabregas's gaze: Nico Paz harsh on Real Madrid's loanee

Nico Paz led his club Como to a 3-1 win over hosts Fiorentina on Sunday in the seventh round of the Italian league season.

Paz scored Como's second goal and created the third, taking his tally to two goals and two assists in seven Italian league matches this season.

The win lifted Como to 14 points and fourth place. Fiorentina are stuck on 4 points, second from bottom.

Marca reviewed the main highlights of a fast-paced first half that featured another outstanding display from Paz. He imposed himself with his distinctive runs with the ball, then rose above everyone to head in a superb second goal in the 36th minute for 2-0.

Liberali had opened the scoring before that, unleashing a magnificent strike that settled just inside the post.

Paz also got the better of his fellow Argentine and international team-mate Franco Mastantuono, and he even caught him with a strong challenge after scoring the goal, earning himself a yellow card.

There was more to come before the break.

Pongracic seized on a ball inside the penalty area in the 43rd minute to pull one back for Fiorentina at 2-1.

From the final attack of the half, Mastantuono delivered a superb assist to Pongracic, who found the net again, and it appeared Fiorentina had levelled at 2-2.

Offside. A review lasting 5 minutes chalked it off, leaving Como ahead by two goals to one.

More dazzling technical touches from Paz opened the second half. He surged forward with the ball in one attack, then found his Greek team-mate Douvikas without looking at him, and Douvikas made it 3-1.

Cesc Fabregas took him off shortly afterwards, half an hour before the end, resting the exceptionally talented player who was carrying a yellow card.

Goalkeeper David de Gea was one of Fiorentina's best players despite Paz's brilliance, while Mastantuono also put in a good performance and showed notable attacking ability.

Mastantuono came off in the 69th minute, then picked up a yellow card while sitting on the bench.







