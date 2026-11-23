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Uncertainty surrounds the future of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. The Argentine's contract with the club expires after the current season.

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Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has only deepened the uncertainty over the Argentine coach's future. He said recently: "There is nothing on Simeone, neither a yes nor a no."

Cerezo added: "Everything remains exactly as it was." It was a fresh sign that neither the club's sporting management nor the coach is in any hurry to settle on a path for next season, 2027-2028.

However, according to Marca, journalist Antonio Sanz expects Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico Madrid until 2029. Speaking on Radio Marca, he explained that Miguel Angel Gil had been expected to leave in 2027, but the chief executive could extend his tenure at the club by two more seasons.

In Sanz's view, Gil staying on will also determine Simeone's future.

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He added: "If Miguel Angel Gil is staying until 2029, it is natural that Simeone will stay until 2029."

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Either way, the call is Simeone's. Sanz explained that the coach will have to weigh up his options. If he chooses to continue, he's likely to spend two more seasons in charge of Atletico Madrid.

Sanz was clear: "Today, he is closer to staying than to leaving."

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Atletico Madrid board's stance

The journalist was emphatic about where the board stands: "What is clear to the board is that they will not sack Simeone, and he will only leave when he wants to."

He described the relationship between Atletico Madrid and the Argentine as a special bond, one that's hard to measure by the usual standards of contract renewals.

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According to Radio Marca, the coach's targets this season are a third-place finish in La Liga and at least a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The station also pointed out that Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals and the Copa del Rey final last season.