How to get UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets: Netherlands vs Germany, England vs Spain, ticket prices, schedule and more

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, which is the fifth edition of the international competition, is about to get underway and you could see all the biggest European nations in action across the continent by booking tickets today.

The league phase of the competition starts this September/October and it's set to be an enthralling period, with the teams playing four games within the space of just 10 days or so. Following the culmination of the league phase in November, quarterfinals will then take place in March 2027, with the semis and final to be held in June 2027.

Portugal are defending the UEFA Nations League crown they won in 2025 and they are the most successful side in the competition having won the inaugural edition too in 2019. Spain are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive final, as they finished runners-up in 2021 & 2025 and lifted the trophy in 2023.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital UEFA Nations League ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm) Netherlands vs Germany Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam) Tickets Thu, Sep 24 (7.45pm) Portugal vs Wales Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon) Tickets Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm) Norway vs Denmark Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo) Tickets Fri, Sep 25 (8.45pm) Italy vs Belgium Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Tickets Sat, Sep 26 (8.45pm) Czechia vs Croatia Fortuna Arena (Prague) Tickets Sat, Sep 26 (7.45pm) England vs Spain Wembley Stadium (London) Tickets Sun, Sep 27 (6pm) Denmark vs Wales Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) Tickets Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm) Norway vs Portugal Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo) Tickets Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm) Germany vs Greece WWK Arena (Augsburg) Tickets Mon, Sep 28 (8.45pm) Belgium vs France King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels) Tickets Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm) Czechia vs England Fortuna Arena (Prague) Tickets Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm) Spain vs Croatia Ramón Sánchez–Pizjuán (Seville) Tickets Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm) Germany vs Serbia Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm) Denmark vs Portugal Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) Tickets Thu, Oct 1 (7.45pm) Wales vs Norway Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff) Tickets Fri, Oct 2 (8.45pm) Belgium vs Türkiye Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège) Tickets Sat, Oct 3 (8.45pm) Spain vs Czechia Carlos Tartiere (Oviedo) Tickets Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm) Netherlands vs Serbia Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) Tickets Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm) Portugal vs Denmark Estádio do Dragão (Porto) Tickets Tue, Oct 6 (7.45pm) England vs Czech Republic Wembley Stadium (London) Tickets

Full UEFA Nations League 2026/27 competition schedule

Stage Round Date(s) Tickets League phase Matchday 1 September 24-26, 2026 Tickets

Matchday 2 September 27-29, 2026 Tickets

Matchday 3 October 1-3, 2026 Tickets

Matchday 4 October 4-6, 2026 Tickets

Matchday 5 November 12-14, 2026 Tickets

Matchday 6 November 15-17, 2026 Tickets Quarterfinals First leg March 25-27, 2027 TBA

Second leg March 28-30, 2027 TBA Finals Semifinals June 9-10, 2027 TBA

Final June 13, 2027 TBA

How to buy UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets

For the League/Group Phase (September - November 2026): Official tickets for individual group matches are managed entirely by the participating national associations. You will need to buy tickets directly from the host team's official football federation portal (e.g. England Football for England home games, FAW for Wales home games, etc).

For the Finals (June 2027): Official final tournament tickets will be distributed exclusively through the UEFA Ticketing Portal.

Official tickets for the initial group stage games are already on sale or currently finishing their sales phases. Most national associations open their sales windows roughly 4-6 weeks before the specific matchday. Most associations give priority access to registered supporters' clubs (such as the England Supporters Travel Club or Wales' 'Red Wall' membership) before any remaining tickets hit public general sale.

For the Nations League Finals (June 2027), public ticket sales and application lotteries through UEFA will open in April/May 2027, after the four final teams have qualified. To prepare for the June finals, it's worth creating a 'myUEFA' account, so you can receive automated ticketing window alerts.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much are UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets?

Official tickets for the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 league phase are sold and priced individually by the host nation's football association rather than through a centralized UEFA portal. Because each country sets its own pricing based on the stadium and matchup, ticket prices and category definitions vary across fixtures.

While exact seating sections depend entirely on the host stadium, most associations split tickets into 3 or 4 main public categories, along with family and premium options.

Using England as an example, tickets for games at Wembley Stadium can be categorized roughly as follows:

Category 1 (Premium / Longside Lower & Middle) : Located along the main touchlines, offering the best views. General admission prices for these prime sections range from £65-£80, with premium seats available from £95-£120.

Category 2 (Corners / Upper Longside) : Positioned at stadium corners or higher tiers. These typically cost around £45.

Category 3 (Shortside / Behind the Goals) : Often where the most vocal home supporters or designated away sections sit. Standard shortside tickets are priced from around £35.

Family Enclosures & Concessions : Many host nations offer heavily discounted rates for families and youth. For example, family enclosure tickets can be found for £25 for adults and £12.50 for children under 16.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Who are the recent UEFA Nations League winners?