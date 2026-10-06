Any young, tall Scandinavian striker making waves at a high level is bound to draw comparisons with Erling Haaland. Even more so when the goals are flowing.

That is exactly the case for Bjarki Gardarsson. The 16-year-old Icelander joined Borussia Dortmund from UMF Stjarnan Gardabær in July. Already standing at 1.94 metres, he is just one centimetre shorter than Haaland. He has also made a flying start at BVB, prompting plenty of references on social media and in the wider media to the Norwegian superstar and former Dortmund player.

Playing for the Westphalians' U19s under coach Felix Hirschnagl, Gardarsson opened with two hat-tricks in his first two matches. His three goals in the 4-3 cup defeat to Holstein Kiel were not enough to earn a win, not least because he was at fault for one of the goals conceded. A week later, in the league opener against Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, the striker needed only 11 minutes to complete a perfect hat-trick, all of it on the scoreboard by the 19th minute.

IMAGO

Bjarki Gardarsson scored eight times in six games for BVB's U19s

Across the next four matches he played for BVB, Gardarsson added another two goals, including one as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Duisburg. "Bjarki is very calm in front of goal, that is the outstanding quality he has. For some players the pulse rises and their finishing becomes inaccurate. Bjarki, though, is relaxed and brings that ice-cold streak with him," coach Hirschnagl told Ruhr Nachrichten.

Before moving to Germany, the left-footer had already made his debut for Stjarnan's first team in the Besta deild, Iceland's top flight. At 16 years, three months and six days old, he became the 15th-youngest player ever used at that level.

He had already shown his eye for goal in Iceland's youth national teams too. Gardarsson scored ten goals in 18 appearances from U15 to U17. Only recently, he hit a hat-trick in U17 European Championship qualifying. The sinus infection that cost him a match at the start of September clearly did little to slow him down.

IMAGO

What are BVB talent Bjarki Gardarsson's strengths?

BVB described him at the time of his transfer as a centre-forward whose strengths are his "physical presence, two-footedness and set-piece quality". Thomas Broich, head of the youth academy, said: "Bjarki is a striker who is physically present and purposeful, and who also has a good feel for the penalty area. We have had him on our radar for some time and are very pleased that he has chosen BVB."

Gardarsson himself backed that up on his Instagram channel by posting pictures from visits to Signal Iduna Park. He was in Dortmund as early as April 2025 to check out the set-up. Gardarsson also visited FC Copenhagen and Red Bull Salzburg and completed trial training sessions there, while PSV Eindhoven and Nordsjælland were also said to have been interested. In the end, the Westphalians won the race for his signature.

Little about that came as a surprise. BVB have an outstanding reputation across Europe in this age group and have shown dozens of times in recent years that they can turn young talents into established professionals. When a player of this age arrives from abroad, those in charge will always have the ideal scenario in mind: a future with Dortmund's first team.

IMAGO

Bjarki Gardarsson's adviser is a legend of BVB rivals Schalke 04

Yet that has happened too rarely of late, even if players such as Samuele Inacio, Luca Reggiani and Filippo Mane currently offer positive examples. Part of the reason is the sheer quality already in BVB's first-team squad. To establish yourself there takes extraordinary talent, and only very few have that.

Breaking through is even tougher for strikers given the queue of professional forwards ahead of them. Youssoufa Moukoko, Bradley Fink and Julian Rijkhoff know all about that. Gardarsson still has a very long way to go before anyone can call him the Icelandic Haaland.

Ebbe Sand knows that as well. The legendary striker of BVB rivals Schalke 04 is Gardarsson's adviser. The Dane told Bild about his protégé: "Gardarsson is a great lad with a great attitude. He knows where the goal is and has huge potential. But the boy is only 16 years old and can still improve in many areas, such as building muscle mass. Just give him time!"

IMAGO

Bjarki Gardarsson once scored 31 goals in 14 games

So far, Gardarsson has underlined that the hype around him is built on something real. Two years ago, he scored 31 goals in 14 matches in Iceland's youth ranks. In his appearances to date, he has impressed not only with his instinct in the box but also with his ability to hold the ball up as a target man. "He has a good nose for it, but also brings his team-mates into play well and offers runs in behind," said Hirschnagl.

There is more to his game than playing through the middle. Gardarsson, whose father Gardar Johannsson made 16 competitive appearances for then second-division side Hansa Rostock in 2009/10, has also been used at times on the attacking flanks in his homeland and with the youth national teams.

IMAGO

Which player is Bjarki Gardarsson similar to?

For all his height, Gardarsson dribbles well in tight spaces, has pace and technique, and blends those qualities into sharp, agile movement. Add his physicality, purposeful finishing and presence in dangerous areas, and Nick Woltemade comes to mind more readily when you watch him play.

Whether it is Woltemade or Haaland, where things lead for him and BVB will only become clear much later. Perhaps Gardarsson's middle name, Hrafn, is a good omen. In Icelandic it means "raven", and ravens are known for their intelligence and ability to adapt to different environments. Either way, Gardarsson's start in Dortmund, around 2,200 kilometres as the crow flies from his homeland, has been more than successful.

BVB talent Bjarki Gardarsson profile