Twitter abuzz as Orlando Pirates unveil Hlatshwayo and Hotto
Former Bidvest Wits duo Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are officially Orlando Pirates players after being unveiled on Monday afternoon.
And the news of the two players putting pen to paper trended on Twitter as Bucs and football fans discussed their arrivals.
For Hlatshwayo, the move was long overdue after years of speculation over his future, especially after confessing that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers.
Finally Tyson is home after so many years. 🙆🏿♂️😂— Jakalazi (@NAVIGATOR835) September 21, 2020
Tyson needs to update his bio ASAP ☠ 😊— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) September 21, 2020
Hlatshwayo is believed to be one of the best-paid players in the PSL and some wonder if he took a salary cut.
Did Tyson Hlatshwayo take a paycut?— Sky is the Limit. (@Shabangu__) September 21, 2020
It is common knowledge that Pirates have been struggling to find Happy Jele's partner at the heart of their defence but who will make way for Tyson ahead of next season since he chose the Houghton-based side over Mamelodi Sundowns?
Can Tyson bench Nascimento? NO,— Mzwandile Magwaza (@mzwaMGZ) September 21, 2020
Can Tyson bench Madisha? debatable
Can Tyson Bench Lebusa? debatable
can he bench Arendse? Yes
Can he bench Ndengane? LOL
Can he bench Jele? LOL
Can he bench Nyawuza? LOL
What would your preferred line-up be with Tyson at the back and Hotto in attack? A few fans have an answer to this question.
Sandile(because wow)— Zingelwayo (@Sphakajuju) September 21, 2020
Jele (c)
Tyson
Maela
Sam(kid has potential)
Ndlovu
Makaringe
Pule
Lorch
Mhango
Mabasa
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
MTN 8
Telkom knockout
League champions 2020/2021.
Happy people
Sandilands— Sihle Mashologu (@Sihle_Congo) September 21, 2020
Jele Tyson Maela
Monyane Hotto
Zungu Makaringe
Lorch Mhango Pule
It is now up to the technical team to see how they utilise the two experienced players in the coming season.