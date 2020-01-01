WTF

Twitter abuzz as Orlando Pirates unveil Hlatshwayo and Hotto

Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto join Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
The two players completed their moves to the Sea Robbers on Monday, and this is how football fans reacted to the news

Former Bidvest Wits duo Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are officially Orlando Pirates players after being unveiled on Monday afternoon. 

And the news of the two players putting pen to paper trended on Twitter as Bucs and football fans discussed their arrivals. 

For Hlatshwayo, the move was long overdue after years of speculation over his future, especially after confessing that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers. 

    Hlatshwayo is believed to be one of the best-paid players in the PSL and some wonder if he took a salary cut. 

    It is common knowledge that Pirates have been struggling to find Happy Jele's partner at the heart of their defence but who will make way for Tyson ahead of next season since he chose the Houghton-based side over Mamelodi Sundowns

    What would your preferred line-up be with Tyson at the back and Hotto in attack? A few fans have an answer to this question. 

    It is now up to the technical team to see how they utilise the two experienced players in the coming season.  

