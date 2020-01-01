Twitter abuzz as Orlando Pirates unveil Hlatshwayo and Hotto

The two players completed their moves to the Sea Robbers on Monday, and this is how football fans reacted to the news

Former duo Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are officially players after being unveiled on Monday afternoon.

And the news of the two players putting pen to paper trended on Twitter as Bucs and football fans discussed their arrivals.

For Hlatshwayo, the move was long overdue after years of speculation over his future, especially after confessing that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers.

Finally Tyson is home after so many years. 🙆🏿‍♂️😂 — Jakalazi (@NAVIGATOR835) September 21, 2020

Tyson needs to update his bio ASAP ☠ 😊 — Penny Namane (@penny_namane) September 21, 2020

Hlatshwayo is believed to be one of the best-paid players in the and some wonder if he took a salary cut.

Did Tyson Hlatshwayo take a paycut? — Sky is the Limit. (@Shabangu__) September 21, 2020

It is common knowledge that Pirates have been struggling to find Happy Jele's partner at the heart of their defence but who will make way for Tyson ahead of next season since he chose the Houghton-based side over ?

Can Tyson bench Nascimento? NO,

Can Tyson bench Madisha? debatable

Can Tyson Bench Lebusa? debatable

can he bench Arendse? Yes



Can he bench Ndengane? LOL

Can he bench Jele? LOL

Can he bench Nyawuza? LOL — Mzwandile Magwaza (@mzwaMGZ) September 21, 2020

What would your preferred line-up be with Tyson at the back and Hotto in attack? A few fans have an answer to this question.

Sandile(because wow)

Jele (c)

Tyson

Maela

Sam(kid has potential)

Ndlovu

Makaringe

Pule

Lorch

Mhango

Mabasa

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

MTN 8

Telkom knockout

League champions 2020/2021.

Happy people — Zingelwayo (@Sphakajuju) September 21, 2020

Sandilands



Jele Tyson Maela



Monyane Hotto

Zungu Makaringe



Lorch Mhango Pule — Sihle Mashologu (@Sihle_Congo) September 21, 2020

It is now up to the technical team to see how they utilise the two experienced players in the coming season.