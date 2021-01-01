Tuchel: Wins over Man City give Chelsea 'true and genuine belief' they can win Champions League final

The Blues have beat City twice in the span of a month ahead of a third meeting later in May

Thomas Tuchel thinks his Chelsea players will be boosted by the knowledge that they can beat Manchester City ahead of the Champions League final later this month.

Chelsea beat City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to deny Pep Guardiola's side the chance to secure the Premier League title, the Blues' second win over City in the span of a month.

Man City remain almost certain for league glory and will face Tuchel's side again in the European final on May 29.

What was said?

"It will not change too much no matter what the result was. But surely it is not a disadvantage to us to have this experience in such a short time to have the possibility to beat them twice," Tuchel told reporters in Manchester.

"We know very well that if you play a final, the context is very special. You have to fight for every centimetre and little advantage that you can win that game. Yes, it gives us the true and genuine belief that we can do it because we have already done it.

"We will try to conserve this feeling and momentum for our arrival in Istanbul. We arrive with our target and clear objective to win. The best way to play a final is through confidence and I think we can conserve the feelings from these matches."

What's next for Chelsea?

Before they can dream of winning their second Champions League trophy, the Blues have a series of domestic matches with Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa to come in their last few league games.

After facing the Gunners in midweek, they will also play in an FA Cup final against Leicester City at Wembley Stadium. With a top-four place looking more likely but not yet secure, Tuchel has told his team not to let the praise get to their head.

"It feels like every game is a decisive game because, in all competitions, we have to fight hard to fulfil our goals, to reach our goals and dreams," he added.

"We take it how it is. It is not a disadvantage and I like the atmosphere and spirit. The context of the games is that we are constantly under pressure. The team is living up to it in an impressive way and we have to keep on going.

"Now that we have caught this momentum and worked so hard for it. Our job is not done in the FA Cup, Champions League or Premier League. We are in the middle of it and have to keep on going."

