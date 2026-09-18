Tuchel gives big names a new chance with England

Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold are back in the England squad, manager Thomas Tuchel has announced. England begin their Nations League campaign on 26 September against world champions Spain. Czechia, twice, and Croatia follow later.

Alexander-Arnold last played for England in June 2025 and missed the World Cup last summer. Palmer last featured for Tuchel's side in March this year.

Alexander-Arnold's omission from the World Cup sparked controversy, especially with Tino Livramento and Reece James injured. That forced centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah to fill in at right-back.

Tuchel has left out Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson and Ollie Watkins, who moved to the Saudi Pro League. Former PSV defender Jarrad Branthwaite is also back in the fold, with his only international so far coming in June 2024. Liverpool top talent Rio Ngumoha has also received an invitation.

For this international period, the England manager has named 27 players. The squad must eventually be cut to 23.

Full England squad

Goal: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Gúehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfield: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Attack: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (FC Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).