Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
England Men Training & Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Tuchel explodes at Palmer: he wastes too many chances, and we won't ease the workload for anyone!

T. Tuchel
C. Palmer
England
England vs Spain
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Germany
England
Spain

A sharp message from the England manager

Thomas Tuchel made no secret of his frustration at Cole Palmer's repeated absences, sending a blunt message to his Chelsea star after the forward pulled out of the England camp once again.

Speaking in a fiery press conference before England's UEFA Nations League opener against Spain at Wembley tomorrow, Saturday, Tuchel said Palmer had missed another golden chance to prove himself.

The 24-year-old had forced his way back into Tuchel's plans after a stunning start to the season with Chelsea, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven matches. That form earned him a call-up for the fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia, having been left out of the World Cup squad earlier this year when injuries dented his level.

A muscle injury forced the young forward to withdraw once more, and it sparked the German's anger.

"It is another missed opportunity," Tuchel told reporters in a sharp tone. "He misses a lot of opportunities, I do not blame him for that, it is just a fact. He is absent from a lot of camps because of injuries."

He added: "I only want to rely on what I see and watch myself within my team, and to achieve that the player has to be in the camp. If he is not in the camp, then there is a higher level in which the player must prove himself, a level that can only be achieved with me and my team on the pitch. It is a missed opportunity."

Fiery response to accusations of "managing his workload"

Suggestions that the national team's staff were easing Palmer's burden by letting him leave camp drew a firm rebuttal, especially as he had played the full 90 minutes for Chelsea against Brentford before linking up with England.

"He plays while suffering from discomfort and pain, and he cannot play at the highest level while suffering from that," he explained. "Chelsea informed us of that, and that is what I understood. We do not manage the players' workloads."

Tuchel pressed on: "This is not an international break, it is a competitive environment where the players love to train and be together. This is what we have created, and we will never give it up. We will never allow a feeling to creep in that the players do not want to attend. We focus on the players who strongly want to play for England."

His words come at the start of the first three-week international break under the amended FIFA calendar, which merged the September and October windows.

England open their Group A3 campaign against world champions Spain on Saturday at Wembley. They then travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on 29 September, meet Croatia in Rijeka on 3 October, and host the Czech Republic again at Wembley three nights later.




Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google