TS Galaxy confirm acquisition of status of PSL club Highlands Park

The Rockets also revealed that Mabhuti Khenyeza will serve as the club's as head coach of the MultChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side

TS Galaxy have announced that they have officially acquired ' Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

The Rockets, who are owned by former agent Tim Sukazi, indicated that they have reached an agreement with the Lions of the North owners.

The club will now relocate to Mpumalanga next season after selling their National First Division (NFD) status back to former Cape Town All Stars owner Lunga Ncwana.

"TS Galaxy Football Club is proud to officially announce the acquisition of the status of Premiership division club, Highlands Park FC."

"The acquisition comes at the back of lengthy and delicate discussions, where a mutual agreement was finally reached by both parties which will see TS Galaxy Football Club campaigning in the premier division of South African football as of the 2020/21 season."

"As a result, TS Galaxy FC’s status in the NFD has been sold back to its former holders, Cape Town All Stars."

"As part of the club’s ongoing efforts of building a highly competitive side ahead of the new season, some key changes have been made to the club’s technical department," a club statement read.

Galaxy confirmed that Dan Malesela will be in charge of the team and former defender Thabo Nthethe will serve as the team manager after retiring from professional football.

"The Rockets are excited to welcome back Dan “Dance” Malesela who will serve as the head coach of the club. The accomplishments of Malesela with TS Galaxy are well documented, having led the club to its historic Nedbank Cup triumph which has made TS Galaxy the only Club from the lower ranks to win ’s ."

"Another technical change will then see Mabhuti Khenyeza shifting focus to the development structures of the club as head coach of the MultChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side."

"In addition, the Rockets are proud to welcome former FC player and Goalkeeper Coach, Tyron Damons who will be heading up the goalkeeping department."

"Veteran defender, Thabo Nthethe, who signed with the club last season will now serve as the Team Manager. Nthethe captained the Club his last professional match in TS Galaxy colours in the win against Uthongathi FC in the last match of the season," another statement read.

Galaxy will use Mbombela Stadium as their home ground as their current home ground, Kameelrivier Stadium does not meet the standards of hosting PSL fixtures.

"As the only club from the Mpumalanga province competing in the Premiership, The Rockets will make use of the iconic, Mbombela Stadium as their home venue for the upcoming season."

"This is as a result of the unavailability of club’s traditional home base, Kameelrivier Stadium as it does not meet the standards of hosting premiership fixtures as prescribed by the NSL Rules."

"The club will soon make further announcements on its squad composition for next season," a statement concluded.