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Bayern Munich's injury crisis has reportedly prompted a rethink over transfers. Younes Ebnoutalib has entered the picture.

Kane's serious injury, in particular, has reportedly forced a rethink at the club. Surgery on his damaged syndesmosis ligament will keep him out for at least three months.

According to Sport Bild, the sporting hierarchy, led by board member Max Eberl, are now weighing up winter signings and possible long-term additions in attack. They had originally agreed to stay out of the difficult winter market after the first half of the season. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen had recently made that clear.

"Today, I'd say no," he stressed in an interview with tz/Münchner Merkur and Bild. "However, it's still very early to assess the overall situation. Luis Diaz is coming back now, Jamal is back, Alphonso Davies will be back in the foreseeable future and, fortunately, Michael Olise isn't more seriously injured. At Christmas, we'll look at where things stand. But it's well known that I'm not a fan of the winter transfer market. It can be good for selling, but not for buying, because you only do that under pressure. Clubs don't usually let their best players go in winter, or you have to pay a lot of money."

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Bayern's reported target would certainly cost plenty, according to Sport Bild. That player is said to be Eintracht Frankfurt's Younes Ebnoutalib. Nothing is concrete yet, but Bayern are monitoring the Germany international's progress at Frankfurt.

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Ebnoutalib is reportedly unhappy there because he sits behind Jonathan Burkardt in the pecking order up front, despite the two being level on six goals and one assist from 10 league games. He feels somewhat underappreciated, according to Sport Bild.

But he can hardly expect to be first choice up front in Munich once Kane returns, so a move to Bayern would make little sense for him. He also needs playing time to earn further call-ups from Jürgen Klopp. Bayern could hardly guarantee him that.

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Dortmund also have Ebnoutalib on their radar and are better placed

A rushed move for Ebnoutalib makes little sense for Bayern, either. According to Sport Bild, Eintracht would demand between €30 million and €40 million for the 23-year-old, who is under contract until 2031, but might let him leave this winter for an offer in that range. A summer move looks much more likely.

Dortmund could also be ready to make a move then. Sporting director Ole Book, a close associate of Ebnoutalib, oversees transfers there. Book and Ebnoutalib still have an excellent relationship. The 40-year-old is seen as Ebnoutalib's "career saviour" because he brought him out of obscurity in the regional league at FC Gießen. The 1.91-metre-tall striker then quickly developed into one of the best forwards in the 2. Bundesliga at SV Elversberg.

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After a year, Ebnoutalib moved to Eintracht Frankfurt for €8 million. There, he developed into an international and is said to have attracted Dortmund's interest. Dortmund have already discussed Ebnoutalib in squad-planning meetings and want to keep a close eye on his progress.

If striker Serhou Guirassy decides in the coming weeks not to extend his contract beyond 2028 and wants to start a new chapter in his football career, Dortmund's interest in Ebnoutalib could become more concrete.

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Choupo-Moting to return to Bayern Munich?

Bayern have also recently been linked with winter-window reinforcements, including a free-transfer return for Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting . Sky reported that the club have at least discussed whether bringing back the now 37-year-old would make sense. He scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 122 competitive appearances for Bayern between 2020 and 2024.

Choupo-Moting's MLS contract with the New York Red Bulls expires at the end of the year, but he has struggled to impress in his second season in the United States, scoring five goals in 22 games. Whether he could help Bayern on the pitch at all remains open to question.

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Eberl played down questions about a potential Choupo-Moting return for now , saying Bayern had "100 per cent" faith in the players currently available. "First of all, we want to wait and see how the injured players' returns go. We need to assess what our squad looks like in January," Eberl said.