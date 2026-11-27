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Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is back in the frame for a return to the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in signing the Englishman to strengthen their attack, with the team in need of a new striker capable of making the difference. However, the deal looks complicated because of the competition for the player and the financial costs involved in signing him.

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The experienced striker has been a cornerstone at Al-Ahli since arriving in the summer of 2024. He's led them to three trophies: the domestic Super Cup once and the AFC Champions League Elite twice.

Tottenham do want him, journalist Paul Brown told the programme "In the Goal". But they face stiff competition from other clubs chasing his signature, so his future is still far from settled.

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A loan move for the English striker remains possible, Brown added. That would depend on Al-Ahli and whether they're willing to let him go temporarily. Tottenham's interest alone may not be enough to get the deal done.

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Toney's scoring record since joining Al-Ahli from Brentford in the summer of 2024 has been impressive. He's given the side a major attacking boost and established himself as one of the standout strikers in the Roshn League.

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In the 2024-2025 season, Toney scored 23 goals in 30 Saudi league matches. The following season he went even better: 32 goals in 32 matches, plus seven assists, cementing his status as one of the competition's leading strikers.

His impact went beyond domestic numbers. He was a key figure as Al-Ahli won the AFC Champions League Elite in back-to-back seasons, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, and became one of the side's most prominent attacking players in that spell.

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This season has brought more of the same. Toney has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in his first 10 Roshn League matches, according to Saudi Pro League statistics. Seasons and circumstances change. His goals haven't stopped.

Financial hurdle could derail his return to England

For all those numbers, Brown believes money could be Tottenham's biggest problem. Both the fee required to sign him and the salary he earns could make the deal difficult for the London club.

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Tottenham's desire alone won't bring Toney back to the Premier League, then. Three factors will decide it: seeing off the competition for his signature, securing Al-Ahli's approval and reaching a financial arrangement that suits both parties.

Newcastle are also keen to sign Ivan Toney. German head coach Matthias Jaissle, who previously worked with him at Al-Ahli, is convinced of his abilities.