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Paris Saint-Germain v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud
Translated by

Torres scoops his first award with Paris Saint-Germain

F. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Spain
France

The 40 million deal pays off quickly

Ferran Torres has barely got going at Paris Saint-Germain, yet he is already making a glittering name for himself. The French side signed him from Barcelona this summer for a little over 40 million euros, and the Spanish striker has repaid them with a thunderous start, scoring 7 goals in 6 matches across all competitions.

His September numbers caught the eye: two goals in 3 Ligue 1 matches, including a strike in the Clásico. That form earned the 26-year-old a nomination for the Player of the Month award, which he officially claimed on Friday, according to the French professional players' union. A deserved reward for a flying start to the campaign.



Torres opened his September with 27 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Monaco. He rediscovered his scoring touch soon after, grabbing the winner in a 1-0 victory over Brest before netting again in the 2-1 win over Marseille.

Ligue 1 was not the whole story. Torres also lit up the Champions League in September, firing a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava.

Paris Saint-Germain, though, have stuttered in Ligue 1 this season. They sit sixth with 8 points from the first 5 rounds, 5 points adrift of leaders Monaco.

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