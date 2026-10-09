Ferran Torres has barely got going at Paris Saint-Germain, yet he is already making a glittering name for himself. The French side signed him from Barcelona this summer for a little over 40 million euros, and the Spanish striker has repaid them with a thunderous start, scoring 7 goals in 6 matches across all competitions.

His September numbers caught the eye: two goals in 3 Ligue 1 matches, including a strike in the Clásico. That form earned the 26-year-old a nomination for the Player of the Month award, which he officially claimed on Friday, according to the French professional players' union. A deserved reward for a flying start to the campaign.









Torres opened his September with 27 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Monaco. He rediscovered his scoring touch soon after, grabbing the winner in a 1-0 victory over Brest before netting again in the 2-1 win over Marseille.

Ligue 1 was not the whole story. Torres also lit up the Champions League in September, firing a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava.

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Paris Saint-Germain, though, have stuttered in Ligue 1 this season. They sit sixth with 8 points from the first 5 rounds, 5 points adrift of leaders Monaco.