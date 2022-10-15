Top of the table beckons for Kaizer Chiefs – why Amakhosi can’t blow big chance

The Soweto club have decided to take their home game against the Chilli Boys to Durban where they are expected to enjoy great support

If Kaizer Chiefs fail to beat Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening, all their recent progress will be undone.

It's amazing what a few good results can do and one could almost feel the new sense of calm assurance from head coach Arthur Zwane this week.

The former Amakhosi development product has endured some stressful times already this season after a shaky start but will be feeling a lot more confident after back-to-back wins over Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC which also produced five goals.

Top of the log?

If Chiefs beat Chippa and Richards Bay fail to beat Maritzburg United earlier on Saturday, Amakhosi will end the weekend top of the PSL table.

And even if Richards Bay do win, Chiefs can still leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns by beating the Chilli Boys.

It's an opportunity - partly due to Sundowns' league inactivity while they've been involved in the Caf Champions League - which the Glamour Boys simply can't afford to miss.

Can they score from open play?



Chiefs' rejuvenation has largely come off the back of the goals scored by Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, but four of his six goals have been from the penalty spot.

It’s now up to Amakhosi to show they can also score from open play and in this respect, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Ashley du Preez are key.

Both are exciting players, but are very goal-shy. Zwane talked up Sekgota this week and also gave his backing for Du Preez.

Indeed Zwane’s man-management has been laudable and it’s now up to his players to pay him back.

There’s also the possibility of Khama Billiat being back in the mix after injury – perhaps coming off the bench, and Chiefs could really do with him getting among the goals in the upcoming weeks.



Stable defence



At the the back the return from suspension of Zitha Kwinika should help shore things up and Zwane’s decision to move Reeve Frosler back to right-back, to bring in Sifiso Hlanti at left-back and to place Edmilson Dove in the centre of defence, has been an excellent one.

It really feels like for the first time in a while, Chiefs are starting to head in the right direction and are building up some steam. It’s for that reason they really can’t allow Chippa to derail them – anything but a victory would take them right back where they were a few weeks ago and allow the doubters and the critics to creep back in.