As Sport Bild reports, the Billy Goats face fresh uncertainty over whether El Mala will stay during the upcoming transfer window (1 January to 1 February). The 20-year-old unexpectedly extended his contract until 2031 just a few months ago, and his new deal has no release clause.

Yet rumours of interest from PSG persist. The defending Champions League winners need cover for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's months-long absence. He suffered a cruciate ligament tear at the end of October and may miss the rest of the season. They reportedly have €80 million available for a replacement.

According to Sport Bild, Paris Saint-Germain have even made an official enquiry to FC chief Thomas Kessler about a potential transfer for El Mala. No official offer has yet reached Geißbockheim, though. Cologne plan to keep the skilful dribbler until at least the summer.

What fee are 1. FC Cologne asking for Said El Mala?

"In football, you should never categorically rule anything out," Kessler said recently, adding: "He did not extend his contract again without good reason. So, at present, I have no reason to concern myself with a possible move in the winter." El Mala also feels "very comfortable" in Cologne, he added.

Cologne could still face a winter bidding war, Sport Bild speculates. The fixed €50 million fee sought in the summer, which Borussia Dortmund, among others, failed to meet, would no longer be enough. Cologne would demand significantly more to sell in the winter.

How much Cologne now want remains unclear. PSG, though, would be unlikely to baulk at a move. El Mala also continues to have a market in the wealthy Premier League. As Sky reports, Brighton & Hove Albion are once again said to be interested in signing him.

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Said El Mala: What will happen to brother Malek?

German coach Fabian Hürzeler's Brighton reportedly tried unsuccessfully to arrange a transfer last season and were said to be willing to sign El Mala's brother Malek too, who scored his first Bundesliga goal for the Billy Goats only at the weekend. The brothers are reportedly available only as a pair.

While Brighton are said to be watching both brothers' development closely and regularly sending scouts to Cologne, they have no plans to move in the winter. That could change if another club makes a serious move around the turn of the year.