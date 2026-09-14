Thrilling comeback: Inter turn the tables on Udinese to reclaim top spot in Serie A

Inter Milan swept aside Udinese 5-3 on Monday in the fourth round of Serie A.

James Abankwah gave Udinese an early lead in the 9th minute, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp doubled it on 16 minutes.

Carlos Augusto kicked off the comeback in the 26th minute, and Nicolo Barella levelled things up ten minutes later.

Marcus Thuram then nudged the Nerazzurri in front for the first time on 57 minutes, and Pio Esposito made it four in the 67th.

Ivorian substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny capped the rout with a fifth in the 79th minute, and Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for Udinese in stoppage time.

The win sent Inter back to the top of Serie A on 12 points, level with Roma. Udinese stay 13th with 4 points.





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