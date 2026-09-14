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FC Internazionale v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Thrilling comeback: Inter turn the tables on Udinese to reclaim top spot in Serie A

Inter
Udinese
Serie A
Italy

Kivu's squad shows no mercy to opponents

Inter Milan swept aside Udinese 5-3 on Monday in the fourth round of Serie A.

James Abankwah gave Udinese an early lead in the 9th minute, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp doubled it on 16 minutes.

 The Italian league free on stc tv for subscribers of Beti Fiber, Mafwtar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

Carlos Augusto kicked off the comeback in the 26th minute, and Nicolo Barella levelled things up ten minutes later.

Marcus Thuram then nudged the Nerazzurri in front for the first time on 57 minutes, and Pio Esposito made it four in the 67th.

Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Inter crest
Inter
INT

 The Italian league free on stc tv for subscribers of Beti Fiber, Mafwtar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

Ivorian substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny capped the rout with a fifth in the 79th minute, and Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for Udinese in stoppage time.

The win sent Inter back to the top of Serie A on 12 points, level with Roma. Udinese stay 13th with 4 points.


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