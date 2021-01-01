Three PSL strikers who may appeal to Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

Despite nearly winning the league with the same squad last season, Amakhosi have struggled in the 2020/ 21 campaign and are fighting to make the top 8

With their transfer ban finally coming to an end next month, it’s very likely Kaizer Chiefs are already hard at work in identifying their targets.

There’s no area of the pitch in which Chiefs haven't struggled with at some point this season. The goalkeepers have been shaky, the defenders have made too many unforced errors, and there’s been a lack of cohesion and threat in attack.

Arguably, the most difficult player to find is a goalscoring striker, someone who scores on a regular and reliable basis.

Last season Samir Nurkovic was that man, but even since recovering from injury, the Serbian has underwhelmed this season.

The problem Hunt faces is that there is not much of a ‘selection pool’ at the moment in terms of PSL strikers scoring goals.

And indeed, after several forwards (and attacking midfielders) in the PSL had started this season with a bang in front of goal, the goals have largely dried up in recent months.

A look at the PSL top goalscorers list reveals a lot, and won’t fill Hunt with too much excitement as regards to possible options.

Currently, Bradley leads the way with 13 goals. He probably remains the best option to join either Chiefs or Pirates but is unlikely to come cheap from SuperSport United. The other thing is Grobler’s age, at 33 he does not have too many seasons left, although for a year or two, he may indeed be the best bet.





Next on the top scorer’s list are three players with 11 goals each: Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows, Maritzburg forward Thabiso Kutumela and Peter Shalulile, Sundowns’ Namibian hot-shot.

Sundowns won’t let Shalulile go to Chiefs, not next season that’s for sure. Gamildien meanwhile is an attacking midfielder approaching the latter stages of his career, whose 11 goals have included five penalties. He’s also gone off the boil in recent months in terms of goal output.

Kutumela is now skippering Maritzburg, who won’t want to let their prized asset go. The former Orlando Pirates man has however been in exceptional form all season long, and if Hunt’s looking for a nippy target man rather than a burly marksman, the 27-year-old Kutumela fits the bill.





Others in the race for the Golden Boot award include Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City, who is however a midfielder and not a striker, and Themba Zwane, who again, is highly unlikely to leave Sundowns.

A little bit further down on the list is Cape Town City striker Fagrie Lakay, who previously worked under Hunt at Bidvest Wits. He’s got eight league goals to his credit, five from open play and three from the penalty spot. So not prolific, but he’s only 23-years-old and might be a great investment.

Also with eight league goals are Luvuyo Memela, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Bloemfontein Celtic man Victor Letsoalo. The latter though is an attacking midfielder while former Amakhosi striker Majoro and ex-Orlando Pirates forward Memela are nearing the end of their careers.

Article continues below

Just a bit further down the list is a potential dark horse – Baroka striker Evidence Makgopa has seven league goals this term and fits the requirements with regards to being a big, strong frontman, who can score goals and bring others into play.





Only 20-years-old, Makgopa is unproven over time, but did also get four goals in eight matches last season, his first in the top flight.

Based on the above analysis, it would seem the best bet for Hunt in terms of PSL options are Grobler, Kutumela and Makgopa.