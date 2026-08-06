The sports minister responds: does Spain regret hosting the World Cup with Morocco?

Spain has confirmed that it will host the 2030 World Cup final, despite Morocco's efforts to stage the match at the new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca.

Milagros Tolón, Spain's Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sport, expressed her confidence that her country will host the final of a tournament it co-hosts with Portugal and Morocco.

She told the "Hora 25" programme on Cadena SER radio: "We deserve it, and we have always been committed to Spain hosting it."

Asked why Spain should stage the showpiece, she explained: "Firstly, we are world champions in both the men's and women's game. Secondly, Spain, alongside Portugal, promoted the bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and Morocco later joined, in addition to the fact that we have many advantages and strengths as a country."

Reports had suggested FIFA offered the final in return for support for Infantino. She dismissed them: "We were very surprised, and most importantly, FIFA has already denied it. We are working with FIFA, and our next meeting will be in September. They were very clear and decisive in denying this news. We will continue to work because we want, and it must be, that the World Cup final is held in Spain."

Does the government regret hosting the tournament with Morocco? "I will not comment on that because these are decisions taken by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). This has many advantages, as we have seen in this World Cup. FIFA agreed, and that is how it will be. We are working to make it the best World Cup in our country's history."

On the advantages of holding the final in Spain, she affirmed: "We have great experience in sporting events, but in addition to that, Spain has a modern communications network and the security we enjoy in this country, and with all these advantages, I am convinced that FIFA will choose Spain to hold the final."

Madrid or Barcelona? The minister sidestepped the choice: "As a government, we want the final to be held in Spain. The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will decide that, but we want it to be held in our country because we deserve it, and we have always been committed to hosting it in Spain."

The government's road map is "perfectly defined", the minister confirmed, and a "coordination meeting" with FIFA is planned for September.

Fifteen ministries are involved in the matter, she added, along with 10 working groups and more than 100 people doing their utmost to present "convincing arguments" to FIFA for holding the 2030 World Cup final in Spain.