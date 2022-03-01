'The problem is the PSL' - Bafana Bafana's Broos slams league ahead of France clash

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has divulged that he is yet to meet local top-flight coaches due to the PSL's poor administration, with a clash against France looming.



The Belgian tactician is eager to fix his relationship with club coaches having previously stated that feels some people were not cooperating with him and also claimed he was being 'sabotaged.'



However, Broos promised to improve his relationship with all the coaches in the PSL so that Bafana Bafana can be successful in the future and he wrote a letter to the league requesting a meeting with his fellow mentors.



“The problem is the league, again. In August last year I tried to have a meeting with coaches but it wasn’t successful," Broos told Sowetan.



"Now I wrote a letter after December, I followed the procedures, we sent it to the league to send it to the clubs and they didn’t."



“They didn’t. There was a confirmation period... January 16, but I received no answer. We extended that confirmation period to January 26 and again there was no answer from any coach. I was very angry.’’



Bafana are scheduled to face World Champions France and Zambia in friendly matches next month and Broos is expected to name PSL players in his squad.



The former Belgium international was later informed that the PSL eventually sent the letter to the coaches on January 28 and he is now hoping to meet the league regarding the issue.



“I heard the league only sent the letter to coaches on January 28, nearly one month later. I can’t blame the coaches because they didn’t see the letter from the league, this is unbelievable, so I cancelled the meetings,’ he said.



"And then on February 3, I received a letter from the league with the coaches who want to come. Now I will try to have a meeting with the league because we have to discuss all these things. This is not normal.’’



Last year, Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rhulani Mokwena questioned Bafana and Broos.



Ncikazi was unhappy with the Broos after the former Cameroon coach substituted Tshegofatso Mbasa just 35 minutes into Bafana's match against Ethiopia in Bahir Dar in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in October as the European mentor felt that the Pirates striker was ineffective.



While Mokwena blamed the national team after several Sundowns players picked up injuries while in the Bafana camp.