The first time in five years: Carrick's decisive response to Bruno Fernandes's exclusion against Bournemouth

Bruno Fernandes was left out of Manchester United's line-up against Bournemouth, just days after taking aim at the tactics of coach Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils captain is mired in the worst slump of his career. United arrive at Bournemouth this Sunday without a win in seven matches.

After Wednesday's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Champions League newcomers Como, Fernandes tore into United's lack of pressing.

He told the TNT network: "It's a decision from the coaching staff not to press man-to-man, and sometimes to leave a little space at the back and try to win the ball in the first moment, and wait until they have it, and give them the ball."

He continued: "But sometimes when you give these teams a lot of the ball, they gain confidence and have a lot of players behind the ball, which makes you run a lot and leaves people feeling frustrated, and obviously when you win the ball back, the legs and the mind find it harder to get the job done."

Carrick has responded by dropping Fernandes, who cut an angry figure when he was hauled off in the 66th minute in Italy.

According to "The Sun", Fernandes had not been dropped from United's starting line-up for anything other than fitness reasons since November 2021 against Villarreal. Intriguingly, Carrick was in charge of the team that day too.

Asked about the decision this Sunday, Carrick said: "The team selection was a purely technical decision."

Earlier in the week, Carrick had faced questions over whether he would strip Fernandes of the captaincy. He replied: "I'm just saying that I will always do, whatever the circumstances, what is best for the club."

He continued: "First and foremost, the team and its dynamics. And again, it's about the club. And I will always do what is best for the club."