Bayern Munich are preparing for a new era in goal, with the future of their legend Manuel Neuer now nearing its end.
Neuer, 40, expects to retire at the end of the current season. Speaking during a visit to a Bayern Munich supporters' club, he said: "I assume I won't carry on playing after next summer (the end of the current season). I'm now trying to enjoy the time I have left," according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reported the comments on X on Sunday. The German goalkeeper's contract with the Bavarian club runs until summer 2027.
Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau posted another part of the interview on X. When a fan asked which team-mate he'd like to swap roles with for a day, Manuel Neuer replied: "I'd rather pick an unknown player, maybe a young player who isn't in the spotlight yet, because then you'd have more privacy. I think that's the advantage of being a young player now: being unknown and being able to do whatever you want."
Read also | Video: Has hope faded? Al-Harifi delivers a harsh verdict on Al-Nassr
There was a caveat, though: "In the end, it would only be for one day, because I also know that when I go to a café, as I did this morning for example, I take photos and sign autographs. That's completely normal, and of course we're happy when we put a smile on children's faces."
Neuer's record at Bayern Munich is exceptional. He joined from Schalke in 2011 and became one of the key figures of the club's golden era, helping them win the Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2020, along with numerous Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. He was also a cornerstone of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.
Read also: Bellingham, Yamal and Raphinha, three incidents that revive suspicions of refereeing double standards
Trophies only tell part of the story. Neuer changed the very idea of goalkeeping in modern football, playing high up outside his penalty area, joining in the build-up and sweeping up balls played in behind the defence. He became a model for generations of goalkeepers.
For his country, Neuer played 128 matches and was one of the standout stars of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he claimed the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper. He also played at the 2010 and 2018 tournaments before ending his international career after the Euros.
Bayern have already started lining up a replacement. Jonas Urbig has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Neuer in goal. The young goalkeeper joined the Bavarian club from Cologne in January 2025 and signed a contract until summer 2029, having caught the eye with his potential and his ability to compete for a starting place.
Urbig, 22, has had chances with the first team recently and has benefited from working alongside Neuer and Sven Ulreich. Bayern's plan is to prepare him gradually to take on the responsibility of keeping goal.
Read also | Video: What if? Former Al-Hilal star confronts Al-Ahli with a tough question about Toney
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: