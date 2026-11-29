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Bayern Munich are preparing for a new era in goal, with the future of their legend Manuel Neuer now nearing its end.

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Neuer, 40, expects to retire at the end of the current season. Speaking during a visit to a Bayern Munich supporters' club, he said: "I assume I won't carry on playing after next summer (the end of the current season). I'm now trying to enjoy the time I have left," according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reported the comments on X on Sunday. The German goalkeeper's contract with the Bavarian club runs until summer 2027.

Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau posted another part of the interview on X. When a fan asked which team-mate he'd like to swap roles with for a day, Manuel Neuer replied: "I'd rather pick an unknown player, maybe a young player who isn't in the spotlight yet, because then you'd have more privacy. I think that's the advantage of being a young player now: being unknown and being able to do whatever you want."

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There was a caveat, though: "In the end, it would only be for one day, because I also know that when I go to a café, as I did this morning for example, I take photos and sign autographs. That's completely normal, and of course we're happy when we put a smile on children's faces."

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Neuer's record at Bayern Munich is exceptional. He joined from Schalke in 2011 and became one of the key figures of the club's golden era, helping them win the Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2020, along with numerous Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. He was also a cornerstone of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

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Trophies only tell part of the story. Neuer changed the very idea of goalkeeping in modern football, playing high up outside his penalty area, joining in the build-up and sweeping up balls played in behind the defence. He became a model for generations of goalkeepers.

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For his country, Neuer played 128 matches and was one of the standout stars of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he claimed the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper. He also played at the 2010 and 2018 tournaments before ending his international career after the Euros.

Bayern have already started lining up a replacement. Jonas Urbig has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Neuer in goal. The young goalkeeper joined the Bavarian club from Cologne in January 2025 and signed a contract until summer 2029, having caught the eye with his potential and his ability to compete for a starting place.

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Urbig, 22, has had chances with the first team recently and has benefited from working alongside Neuer and Sven Ulreich. Bayern's plan is to prepare him gradually to take on the responsibility of keeping goal.

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