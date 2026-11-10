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Manchester United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

The countdown has begun: Monaco meeting to decide Carrick's fate with Manchester United

M. Carrick
M. Pochettino
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester United
Premier League
Sporting CP vs Manchester United
Sporting CP
Champions League
Turkiye vs USA
Turkiye
USA
World Cup
England
Argentina
Portugal
Türkiye
US

Decisive hours

Michael Carrick's future at Manchester United is edging towards resolution. A decisive meeting looms, one that could end the Englishman's spell in charge of the Red Devils' technical staff.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing the BBC, reports that Carrick's dismissal looks likely, though no final decision has been taken.

The broadcaster says United will decide the manager's fate at a meeting on Wednesday in Monaco. Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox will all attend.

Any decision to part ways with Carrick won't be announced officially before Thursday. That leaves the English manager sweating on decisive hours as he waits to learn his future.

Should his exit be confirmed, Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino, currently in charge of the United States national team, stands out as the leading candidate to replace him.

United sit eighteenth in the Premier League. The pressure is piling on the board to act decisively over the coaching staff.

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