The big PSL preview: Kaizer Chiefs will be Mamelodi Sundowns' biggest threat

The latest edition of South Africa's top-flight league kicks off on Friday evening when the defending champions Masandawana host AmaZulu in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns will remain heavy favourites to win the league title, although they could find themselves under more pressure from Kaizer Chiefs this season.

It was with relative comfort that Downs won the league title last season. And having retained the same coaching staff and not lost any of their key players, while also adding a couple of promising new additions, it's going to be hard for anyone to stop them.

While Chiefs only just managed to scrape into the top eight last season, the arrival of Stuart Baxter, a handful of really good signings, and the confidence taken from their appearance in the Caf Champions League final, should see the Glamour Boys much improved this term.

And with the way things are shaping up, we could have a repeat of 2019/20, when Sundowns and Chiefs battled it out for supremacy, with Downs of course having pipped the Soweto side on the final day of the season.

It certainly seems feasible at this point that Chiefs could claim second spot this season and earn themselves Champions League football.

In terms of who could come in third, the likely contenders could be Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

It might just be Cape Town City who are the surprise packages. Eric Tinkler is back for a second stint with the club and they've made some interesting signings. Tinkler seemed the perfect fit for the team in his first spell and won't need much time to get up and running, seeing he's back in familiar surroundings.

Pirates, meanwhile, have failed to boost their squad significantly and are currently without a head coach. There's a feeling that all is not quite right in the camp, and the disruption of Josef Zinnbauer's unexpected departure has put the Soweto side on the back foot.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy, meanwhile, could be a victim of his own success - expectations have been majorly ramped up after the Durban club finished second last season.

McCarthy's arrival, together with owner Sandile Zungu's input, brought a lot of excitement last season and the former Bafana Bafana striker, to his credit, was able to ride the wave of that. At some point though that wave will taper out and the pressure of needing to add silverware could build.

SuperSport should be there or thereabouts, probably in the top six, but just don't the quality of players they did five to 10 years ago.

Making up the top eight could well be Swallows, who should be able to come close to matching last season’s achievements, largely because they've kept their coach, Brandon Truter, and perhaps also newcomers Sekhukhune United, who have shown a lot of ambition and seem to be a well-run club - there's been quite a buzz around them and they've made some decent signings.

That would mean the likes of Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy missing out on the top eight, although they should both end comfortably mid-table.

In terms of relegation candidates, newcomers Royal AM are likely to find the going tough. Their squad lacks PSL experience, and having only joined the league this week after taking over Bloemfontein Celtic's franchise, they may be behind in preparations.

Marumo Gallants may also find themselves in the mix, while Chippa United's Gavin Hunt and Maritzburg United's Ernst Middendorp have big challenges on their hands in terms of integrating a lot of new players into their respective sides.

Predicted league table at the end of the 2021/ 22 season:

1. Mamelodi Sundowns

2. Kaizer Chiefs

3. Cape Town City

4. Orlando Pirates

5. AmaZulu

6. SuperSport United

7. Swallows FC

8. Sekhukhune United

9. Golden Arrows

10. TS Galaxy

11. Stellenbosch FC

12. Maritzburg United

13. Chippa United

14. Baroka FC

15. Marumo Gallants

16. Royal AM