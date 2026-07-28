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“That threw a spanner in the works”: Bayern Munich’s €25 million transfer apparently only narrowly fell through

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
Feyenoord
G. Read

Givairo Read apparently stood on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich. As Feyenoord’s then chief executive Dennis te Kloese has now revealed, injuries to the right-back ultimately prevented the deal from being completed.

"Last year before the winter break, I was actively working on a transfer of Read to Bayern Munich," Dennis te Kloese, now working for Mexican club CF Monterrey, said in an interview with De Telegraaf. The fee under discussion was said to be around €25 million. As well as Bayern Munich, clubs from England were also interested in the right-back.


After starting the season strongly for Feyenoord Rotterdam, Read caught the eye of top clubs across Europe. Te Kloese said his plan had been "to complete a transfer, let Givairo play for Feyenoord for another six months and let him move in the summer. But then Givairo got injured twice. That put a spanner in the works."

In November, Read suffered a thigh injury. He returned in January, but after just one appearance he was again ruled out for weeks. Had that not happened, "we would probably have reached an agreement with Bayern, because the negotiations were already very concrete".

Givairo Read is now being linked with Nottingham Forest

Bayern Munich eventually backed away from Read because of his injury history and signed Nathaniel Brown instead. The 23-year-old Germany international moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Munich for €50 million after his DFB breakthrough at the World Cup.

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Feyenoord
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Meanwhile, Read returned to regular action in the closing stages of the season but missed out on a place in the Dutch World Cup squad. The 20-year-old is now being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. Feyenoord are understood to have recently rejected an offer of €22 million. 

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