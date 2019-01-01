Temwa Chawinga scores five as Malawi decimate Mozambique

It was the Chawinga sisters' show as they produced eight goals as the Malawians started their Olympic qualifier on a flying note

Temwa Chawinga scored five goals while Tabitha Chawinga scored a hat-trick as Malawi decimated Mozambique 11-1 in Thursday's Olympics qualifier encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium.​

🏆Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympics Qualifiers



90+3’| GOAL! Mozambique claim one goal back as there goes miscommunication in the Malawi defense. 11-1 it is now#MLWMOZ — FA Malawi (@FaMalawi) April 4, 2019

Tabitha ignited the goals surge when she broke the deadlock for the She Flames 13 minutes into the encounter.

The -based star doubled the lead at the half-hour mark while Temwa increased the tally to four, scoring twice in the 34th and 36th minute respectively.

In the 39th minute, Wezzie Mvula scored the sixth before Temwa hit the seventh two minutes into the half time break.

Linda Kasenda scored her brace inside seven minutes after restart, while Temwa grabbed her fifth and Malawi's 10th goal in the 56th minute.

The visitors managed to gain a late consolation with the last kick of the ball after Tabitha had completed her treble in the closing stages.

Article continues below

The victory gave Malawi a massive first-leg advantage ahead of their second leg clash of the first round at the Estadio do Zimpeto on Tuesday, April 9.

Winner of the Malawi-Mozambique double-header will take on in the second round of the qualifying series in September.