Telkom Knockout Cup: Stellenbosch hoping to take advantage of vulnerable Orlando Pirates - De Goede

The former Old Mutual Academy player is relishing the prospect of facing a struggling Bucs side which has failed to win its last two league matches

Stellenbosch FC defender Magamad de Goede is confident they can eliminate from the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

The Mother City side is set to make its maiden appearance in the South African league cup this weekend.

De Goede explained they have a point to prove against a Pirates side which will be under pressure to win in a Round of 16 match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

"For us as newcomers, there will be no pressure on us. But we will go all out and give our best," De Goede told the media.

"We have every reason to believe that we can beat Pirates. I don’t see why we cannot beat them, especially with their current form.

The 26-year-old player is aware that playing in the Telkom Knockout is a big challenge for Stellies with the team making its debut appearance in the .

"We want to show that we are not in the big league by fluke," Rafiq, who is the son of former Hellenic FC and Cape Town Spurs defender Faried de Goede, continued.

"We are up for any challenge. Playing in a big competition like the Telkom Knockout is a big challenge."

Stellies will be hoping to secure their second win of the season across all competitions when they lock horns with the Buccaneers.

Steve Barker's men defeated 2-0 in a PSL match in their last game earlier this month.

Their next league match will be against Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on October 26.