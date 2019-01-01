Telkom Knockout Cup: Mosimane vs Komphela - head-to-head as coaches

With Golden Arrows set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's TKO semi-final, here is how the two managers have fared against each other in the PSL

Steve Komphela and Pitso Mosimane will again come up against each other when and meet in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The two coaches have worked together before at Bafana Bafana and have a good relationship, but their friendship will be put aside as soon as both teams enter the pitch at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Mosimane defended Komphela when things weren't going his way during his time with .

Komphela has already gotten the better of Mosimane this season, thanks to Arrows' 3-2 win over Sundowns in the league two weeks ago.

Mosimane is among the top four coaches Komphela has faced the most in his coaching career which started almost two decades ago after some time as an assistant coach.

Only Gavin Hunt (23), Roger de Sa (20) and Clinton Larsen (19) have had to deal with Komphela's teams more than Mosimane, but how has the Kroonstad-born mentor fared whenever he faced the current Sundowns boss in all the teams he has coached over the years?

It's important to note that while both coaches have been around for a while, Mosimane has only coached two teams in the - SuperSport United and Sundowns - in his entire domestic coaching career.

Komphela and Mosimane have met on 17 occasions across all competitions as managers since 2012, meaning Saturday's encounter will be the 18th meeting between them.

Komphela has beaten Mosimane's teams four times, drawn six while losing eight of the 17 matches.

It took Komphela a whopping 11 matches to get the better of Mosimane, and his first win came whilst he was with Amakhosi in April 2017.

But before then, Komphela managed just four draws and suffered six defeats to Mosimane while coaching , and Chiefs.

His longest winning streak against Mosimane lasted for two games when Chiefs beat Sundowns in the second half of the 2016/17 season and in the first round of matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

Komphela went unbeaten in two more matches after those consecutive wins although they were both draws against the Brazilians.

Article continues below

The former Bafana Bafana mentor oversaw his teams score 16 goals against Mosimane's team, Sundowns, since 2012.

Sundowns, coached by Mosimane, scored 24 goals in 17 matches against Komphela's teams.

One thing is for sure, Mosimane has dominated fixtures against Komphela, but with this being a Cup game and both coaches looking to get one over the other, fans can expect an exciting but a tactical game.