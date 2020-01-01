WTF

Sympathy for Bongani Zungu, mixed emotions for Orlando Pirates fans - transfer deadline day reaction

Goal takes a look at the reaction from the January transfer window which brought happiness and heartbreak to football lovers in South Africa

The January transfer window may have just closed but Friday's deadline day left the majority of South African football fans with broken hearts. 

On Thursday night through to Friday morning, there was excitement among SA fans as news of Bongani Zungu possibly leaving Amiens SC for Mallorca gained serious momentum. 

However, that turned into tears and heartbreak as the closing of the transfer window fast approached. 

    Amiens blocked Zungu's move to La Liga outfit Mallorca after failing to sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur as his replacement, and the South Africa international had to return to his French Ligue 1 team to honour his contract. 

    Words of encouragement and sympathy poured in for Zungu, who would have been only the seventh South African player to ply trade in La Liga. 

     

    The 27-year-old midfielder was also gutted and couldn't believe the deal was off. 

    On the domestic front, the biggest moves happened in the Orlando Pirates camp as Nkanyiso Zungu joined them on a three-year deal from Stellenbosch FC. 

    As Bucs fans were celebrating the news of Zungu then Musa Nyatama left the club, ending his two-and-a-half-year relationship with the Buccaneers and some fans didn't take his departure too well.  

