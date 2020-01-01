Sympathy for Bongani Zungu, mixed emotions for Orlando Pirates fans - transfer deadline day reaction

Goal takes a look at the reaction from the January transfer window which brought happiness and heartbreak to football lovers in South Africa

The January transfer window may have just closed but Friday's deadline day left the majority of South African football fans with broken hearts.

On Thursday night through to Friday morning, there was excitement among SA fans as news of Bongani Zungu possibly leaving SC for Mallorca gained serious momentum.

However, that turned into tears and heartbreak as the closing of the transfer window fast approached.

Amiens blocked Zungu's move to outfit Mallorca after failing to sign Victor Wanyama from Hotspur as his replacement, and the international had to return to his French team to honour his contract.

Words of encouragement and sympathy poured in for Zungu, who would have been only the seventh South African player to ply trade in La Liga.

So that Bongani Zungu deal didn't go through?! Damn that must be heartbreaking for the nigga💔😭 — 👤 (@UnRuly20) January 31, 2020

Amiens did Bongani Zungu dirty 💔 — Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) January 31, 2020

The 27-year-old midfielder was also gutted and couldn't believe the deal was off.

Wow. Lol 😕 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) January 31, 2020

On the domestic front, the biggest moves happened in the camp as Nkanyiso Zungu joined them on a three-year deal from Stellenbosch FC.

As Bucs fans were celebrating the news of Zungu then Musa Nyatama left the club, ending his two-and-a-half-year relationship with the Buccaneers and some fans didn't take his departure too well.

Nkanyiso Zungu is a top class signing — Odion Ighalo FC (@Siya_Ngubo) February 1, 2020

The fan base is hysterical because a 33 year old asked to be released and a 23 year old has been signed... I give up, Nyatama's legs are gone, injuries have become his best friend, hardly contributed this season thus far.... Welcome Nkanyiso Zungu 💀 — Soli wo SUNGULA. (@MkhacaniSnr) January 31, 2020

Nkanyiso Zungu yes he's a Quality player watched him a couple of times when he was still at Stellenbosch. He was a regular there i hope this move will be good for him — Unterstützung Zinnbauer 🙏 (@Mtimande_01) January 31, 2020

Nyatama's departure hurts 😭 — External Force (@Sir_M_Charles) February 1, 2020

But why nyatama? — Brian Doomer (@BrianDoomer) February 1, 2020