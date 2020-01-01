Sympathy for Bongani Zungu, mixed emotions for Orlando Pirates fans - transfer deadline day reaction
The January transfer window may have just closed but Friday's deadline day left the majority of South African football fans with broken hearts.
On Thursday night through to Friday morning, there was excitement among SA fans as news of Bongani Zungu possibly leaving Amiens SC for Mallorca gained serious momentum.
However, that turned into tears and heartbreak as the closing of the transfer window fast approached.
Amiens blocked Zungu's move to La Liga outfit Mallorca after failing to sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur as his replacement, and the South Africa international had to return to his French Ligue 1 team to honour his contract.
Words of encouragement and sympathy poured in for Zungu, who would have been only the seventh South African player to ply trade in La Liga.
So that Bongani Zungu deal didn't go through?! Damn that must be heartbreaking for the nigga💔😭— 👤 (@UnRuly20) January 31, 2020
Ye banna the Bongani Zungu deal is OFF? 😬😬😭😭 @robertmarawa #MSW @Bevstar7— Sir James Moyana (@Jay_Moyana) January 31, 2020
Amiens did Bongani Zungu dirty 💔— Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) January 31, 2020
The 27-year-old midfielder was also gutted and couldn't believe the deal was off.
Wow. Lol 😕— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) January 31, 2020
On the domestic front, the biggest moves happened in the Orlando Pirates camp as Nkanyiso Zungu joined them on a three-year deal from Stellenbosch FC.
As Bucs fans were celebrating the news of Zungu then Musa Nyatama left the club, ending his two-and-a-half-year relationship with the Buccaneers and some fans didn't take his departure too well.
Nkanyiso Zungu is a top class signing— Odion Ighalo FC (@Siya_Ngubo) February 1, 2020
The fan base is hysterical because a 33 year old asked to be released and a 23 year old has been signed... I give up, Nyatama's legs are gone, injuries have become his best friend, hardly contributed this season thus far.... Welcome Nkanyiso Zungu 💀— Soli wo SUNGULA. (@MkhacaniSnr) January 31, 2020
Nkanyiso Zungu yes he's a Quality player watched him a couple of times when he was still at Stellenbosch. He was a regular there i hope this move will be good for him— Unterstützung Zinnbauer 🙏 (@Mtimande_01) January 31, 2020
Nyatama's departure hurts 😭— External Force (@Sir_M_Charles) February 1, 2020
But why nyatama?— Brian Doomer (@BrianDoomer) February 1, 2020
Y’all win a coupla games and suddenly you let Musa Nyatama go? Jerrrrr!!— Sbudda Luda (@EphraimSbudda) February 1, 2020