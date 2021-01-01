Swallows coach Truter on Kaizer Chiefs game: There are different objectives

In fifth place on the table, the Birds may have been even higher on the standings had they not drawn 16 of their 25 matches

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has underlined the importance of victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening at the FNB Stadium.

Like log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Swallows have lost only once this season in the league - against TS Galaxy in March.

Looking to potentially get into the top three bracket which would bring contintental football next season, Truter is determined for his side to come away with maximum points from their clash with Chiefs in Soweto.

"It is a special game. As much as Chiefs need a win, we also do. It is their home ground as well. Mental preparation is more important at this stage. When you look at our amount of draws, we need the win as much as they need it," the Birds coach told his club's media department.

"Of course there are different objectives, they want to get into the top eight and we want to get into a spot for Africa or finish as high as possible in our first season [since being promoted after five years out of the top-flight]."

Although the Glamour Boys are floundering down in ninth position, Truter is still wary of the quality they have.

Article continues below

"Chiefs have special players who can change the game, we'll have to be mindful of those players. One mistake and they can punish us," he said.

While there won't be any fans in the stadium, Truter is mindful of the supporters following the game at home, and the historical significance of the fixture to them.

"We know what it means for our supporters, being a Soweto derby, and Chiefs being the big team they are, and Swallows the big brand that is back in the PSL. It's a big game that leans towards fireworks," he concluded.