Surprise decision: Tunisia cancel friendly against Mali over fears about FIFA ranking

Tunisia have pulled the plug on their friendly against Mali just days before kick-off. An injury crisis among the Eagles of Carthage, coupled with fears over the fallout for the team's FIFA ranking, forced the late cancellation.

The Tunisian Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement, scrapping the fixture that was due to be played on 3 October at the Rades Stadium. They took the decision after consulting the technical staff and coordinating with the Malian Football Federation.

A source close to the national team told Reuters on Wednesday that the lack of available players through injury was a key factor, along with the danger of a result that could dent Tunisia's standing in the FIFA ranking.

Currently 61st in the world, Tunisia are chasing momentum after a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Eagles of Carthage opened Group Eight with a 1-1 draw against Uganda. A 2-2 draw with Botswana followed last Monday, leaving them with just two points from two matches.

Uganda lead the group on four points. Botswana sit second on two, ahead of Tunisia on goal difference, and Libya prop up the table with one.

With Uganda already through as co-hosts of the 2027 finals, only the group winners will book their place at the tournament.







