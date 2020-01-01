SuperSport United put former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brockie pursuit on hold

The Matsatsantsa boss has opened up about their transfer plans ahead of the PSL resumption

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says they are in no rush to re-sign Jeremy Brockie.

The New Zealand international is currently a free agent after leaving following a loan spell at .

Matthews has previously confirmed that they are interested in re-signing Brockie, who was on the books of Matsatsantsa between 2015 and 2018.

More teams

However, the Tshwane giants are only likely to make a move for the 32-year-old player at the end of the current season.

"As for Brockie, we are not in a position to commit to him or any other player at this stage," Matthews told Daily Sun.

"We will re-assess our position towards the middle of August when the season has been concluded."

The current season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

The government recently gave the the go-ahead to resume the suspended campaign, but PSL clubs should follow all the required safety measures.

Meanwhile, Matthews also confirmed that they have extended their loan agreement of three players, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Athenkosi Dlala and Kagiso Malinga at their respective National First Division (NFD) clubs.

Midfield duo Mahlatsi and Dlala are currently with the University of Pretoria, while forward Malinga is on the books of Moroka Swallows.

“We decided to extend the players’ stay at the two clubs until the end of the season," Matthews said.

The club official also revealed that Matsatsantsa head coach Kaitano Tembo will sign a contract extension at the end of the current season.

“Tembo’s contract is ready for him to sign and he will do that after we have played our remaining six matches,” he added.

Article continues below

Matthews recently stated that Gavin Hunt, who is set to leave Bidvest Wits at the end of the current season, will be considered if Tembo leaves Matsatsantsa.

Hunt was in charge of SuperSport between 2007 and 2013 and he led the team to three successive PSL titles and the Nedbank Cup.

Matsatsantsa are placed third on the league standings - four ponts behind second-placed Sundowns, who have three games in hand.