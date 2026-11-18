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Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior has opened the door to criticism himself after making a striking admission about his physical fitness and his habits away from the pitch. His confession came at a sensitive time for the Real Madrid winger, who is facing growing competition for his place in the starting line-up, and that gave his words greater resonance, particularly within Madrid circles.

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The Brazilian star spoke to the media on Monday, ahead of his national team's game against Singapore, and admitted he hadn't kept himself in shape over his summer holiday or stuck to his diet as he should have. The reaction was angry. Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero was among the loudest critics, and on "El Chiringuito" he made no secret of his displeasure, arguing that the player's admissions fell short of the professionalism demanded at a club the size of Real Madrid, and of the standing the Brazilian forward holds in the squad.

"This is unacceptable," Roncero said sharply, before going even further: "It is the behaviour of a player who is seriously lacking in professionalism", according to El Desmarque.

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Roncero didn't take issue with the admission itself. He said he appreciated the player's honesty. But owning up to behaviour that had hurt his preparation for the season didn't absolve him of responsibility, he argued, especially when competing at the highest level demands constant commitment that goes well beyond training sessions and official matches.

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He wasn't alone on the programme. Maria Tresac said the player had turned up "overweight" before pre-season began in August, while Cristóbal Soria called the admission "very serious". Presenter Pedrerol had already opened the broadcast by pointing the finger at the Brazilian forward.

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That's what makes the criticism so striking: it's coming from media figures with strong Real Madrid ties.

Vinicius appears convinced he can return to his best. During his controversial press conference, he said: "Last season, I had only scored 5 goals by December, and then I finished the season with more than 20 goals." This time, though, the challenge is bigger. Back from suspension, he'll have to fight once again for a starting place in coach Mourinho's line-up, and above all get ahead of Yan Diomande, who has dazzled in his absence and become indispensable to Real Madrid's attacking set-up.

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Read also: Arsenal duo the victims as Real Madrid set the price for letting Vinicius go