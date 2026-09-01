The transfer of Morocco international Neil Aynaoui from Roma to Leipzig has entered a phase of uncertainty, after new problems emerged that threaten to collapse a deal which had appeared to be on its way to completion.

According to several sources, led by "Foot Mercato", the agreement between Roma and Leipzig on Aynaoui's move is now at risk of falling through despite reaching advanced stages.

The Moroccan midfielder was set to join Leipzig on loan for 4 million euros, with an option to buy at the end of the season worth an additional 25 million euros. That option would become obligatory if certain conditions were met.

Aynaoui travelled yesterday, Monday, to undergo a medical, but several reports today pointed to problems obstructing the completion of his move to the German club.

Quite what those obstacles are remains unclear, and it comes with Roma's strategy in the final hours of the transfer window in a state of confusion.

Roma's moves

Roma had also hoped to wrap up a final deal by signing winger Jamie Leweling from Stuttgart for around 35 million euros. Reports, though, pointed to the cancellation of the flight that was to bring him from Germany to the Italian capital.

Should Aynaoui's move to Leipzig prove impossible to complete, keeping him could change Roma's calculations in the Manu Koné file, with the club perhaps ready to accept Chelsea's offer of 60 million euros for the French midfielder.

In that case, the deal could also include Jamie Bynoe-Gittens moving to Roma on loan. He occupies a position similar to Leweling's and has been floated as an alternative option.

Read also: 840 million riyals: Al-Hilal's biggest deal is officially completed

Read also: The highest in the squad: a record salary brings Ounahi closer to his new club