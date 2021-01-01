Sudan vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is the last day of the bid to book a ticket for Cameroon 2022 and Bafana Bafana's fate will be decided in Omdurman

South Africa face what is an hour of reckoning when they come up against Sudan in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Al Hilal Stadium on Sunday.

Needing at least a point to qualify, Bafana Bafana are currently second in Group C with 10 points while Sudan are just below in third spot with nine points.

Hosts Sudan go into this match knowing that nothing else but victory is what they need to qualify for the Afcon finals for the first time since 2012.

That makes Sunday’s clash a potentially stormy one especially so since Sudan beat group leaders Ghana 1-0 the last time they played at home last November.

That could also be a worry for Bafana Bafana who have a slight advantage but need to avoid defeat at all costs.

Game Sudan vs South Africa Date Sunday, March 28 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel SABC 1

Squads & Team News

South Africa would be on the watch for Al Hilal striker Mohamed Abdelrahman, who has scored in Sudan’s last two matches, including his winner against Ghana.

Abdelrahman was also on target in the 2-0 win away in Sao Tome e Principe on Wednesday.

No updates on injury and suspensions from this Sudan squad predominantly made by Al Hilal and Al Merreikh SC players are available, a situation that has made them not endure the stress of players not being released by their clubs for national duty.

Prior to these final qualifying matches, the Bafana camp was been hit by injuries and Covid-19 restrictions and now the latest is the withdrawal of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu.

Jali sustained a groin injury against Ghana last Thursday and lasted just 24 minutes in that match.

Orlando Pirates’ Ben Motshwari is expected to step in for Jali.

South Africa will also do duty without Zungu, who pulled out of the trip to Sudan at the last minute.

After missing the Ghana match, the Rangers midfielder was expected to link up with the team for the Sudan fixture.

But his club did not permit him to travel through what Scotland identify as coronavirus red zones.

Star attacker Percy Tau, who has scored four goals in this qualifying campaign, is fit for Sunday’s match following fitness concerns after he twice limped against Ghana.

Match Preview

The last time South Africa visited Sudan saw them convincingly winning 3-0 courtesy of a brace by substitute Sibusiso Vilakazi and a Bongani Ndulula strike in September 2014.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is the only player from the current squad who made that trip to Omdurman while Jali, Dean Furman and Keagan Dolly, who failed to make the trip to Sudan, were also present back then.

The following fixture came two months later with Bafana posting a 2-1 home win to complete a double in the 2015 Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana have enjoyed a 100 percent record against Sudan, whom they have beaten in all three meetings between the sides, the latest being a 1-0 home victory in these qualifiers in November 2019 when Lebogang Phiri’s strike decided the contest.

Sunday’s match will be South Africa’s first away assignment since they were upstaged 2-0 by Ghana in the opening match of the current Afcon qualifiers in November 2019.

In their last five games, Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana have two victories, as many draws and a defeat by Zambia in an international friendly.

As for Sudan, they have managed two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five games and the wins were against Ghana and Sao Tome.