"Stop having an inferiority complex!": Koundé ignites the anger of the French public with a decisive response

Jules Koundé has found himself in a row with his French followers over the English language.

The Barcelona and France defender uses English on social media, and it has angered many of his compatriots, who want him to stick to French.

According to "tribuna", the Frenchman hit back at a Snapchat user who messaged him: "Stop trying to make us English speakers".

Koundé replied: "I receive messages like this often, so I'll answer them. It's time for the French to stop feeling offended or developing an inferiority complex towards people who speak English".

He went on: "It's the most widespread language in the world, and more than that it dominates many fields, cinema, music, business and so on. I love these industries, and they have an influence on me, so I made an effort to learn the language and I enjoy speaking it".

Koundé signed off: "So I'll keep alternating between French, English and Spanish too. You just have to deal with it".