Steve Lekoelea reveals ambitions to coach Orlando Pirates
Former Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Steve Lekoelea has disclosed that he would like to coach the Soweto giants one day.
The retired attacking midfielder recently started his D-license coaching course, spearheaded by the South African Football Association (Safa) in conjunction with Netherlands' KNVB.
Lekoelea has since admitted that he would love to take charge of the Buccaneers in future, but he knows that he will have to start small.
“Look, I love Pirates, that’s my team and that will never change. Of course, I would love to coach the team one day, but I have to start small,” Lekoelea told The Citizen.
“Before I started with this course, I never had it mind that I want to be a coach one day," the Sebokeng-born legend added.
"But this whole experience has changed my mindset, that’s why I want to be a coach a now," Lekoelea continued.
"And I will continue with the other courses as soon as I am done with this one," the former Maritzburg United concluded.
Lekoelea spent a decade with Pirates winning two Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles with the Soweto giants.
The former South Africa under-23 international also helped Bucs win the Bob Save Supa Bowl and BP Top 8 Cup (twice).