Steve Lekoelea reveals ambitions to coach Orlando Pirates

The former Bafana Bafana winger looks set to embark on a coaching career after starting a coaching course

Former fan-favourite Steve Lekoelea has disclosed that he would like to coach the Soweto giants one day.

The retired attacking midfielder recently started his D-license coaching course, spearheaded by the South African Football Association (Safa) in conjunction with ' KNVB.

Lekoelea has since admitted that he would love to take charge of the Buccaneers in future, but he knows that he will have to start small.

“Look, I love Pirates, that’s my team and that will never change. Of course, I would love to coach the team one day, but I have to start small,” Lekoelea told The Citizen.

“Before I started with this course, I never had it mind that I want to be a coach one day," the Sebokeng-born legend added.

"But this whole experience has changed my mindset, that’s why I want to be a coach a now," Lekoelea continued.

"And I will continue with the other courses as soon as I am done with this one," the former concluded.

Lekoelea spent a decade with Pirates winning two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles with the Soweto giants.

The former under-23 international also helped Bucs win the Bob Save Supa Bowl and BP Top (twice).