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According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund have secured a share of any future sale of loanee Yan Couto. Como 1907 also have an option to buy him this summer.

BVB officials are closely following the 24-year-old's progress in Serie A. During negotiations with the Italian club, they made provision for a permanent move.

Although Cesc Fabregas's club have the contractual right to sign the right-back permanently at the end of the season for between €20 million and €22 million, the report says BVB would also benefit financially if Como sold him later. The percentage has not been disclosed.

According to WAZ, Como have already told Dortmund they are very pleased with the Brazilian's performances so far, making it likely they will exercise the option at the end of the season.

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Borussia Dortmund have welcomed the full-back's improvement on the pitch. After the 2-1 victory over Real Betis in the Champions League, sporting director Ole Book said of Couto: "Of course we're watching him too, watching the matches and pleased with his development. The style of play suits him very well, and that's why he's flourishing there."

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Asked about a possible return or a permanent stay in Italy, Book replied: "It's certainly too early for that, but we're pleased he's playing well."

For Couto, his spell at Como offers a fresh start after he failed to make the breakthrough at Dortmund. In the summer of 2025, Borussia paid Manchester City around €25 million to sign the defender permanently following an earlier loan.

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Couto could not establish himself ahead of Julian Ryerson at right-back last season. He played just 1,501 minutes in 27 competitive appearances for BVB, scoring three goals and setting up three more.

To give the Brazilian regular playing time again, the clubs agreed a loan deal in the summer until the end of the season. Under Fabregas, Couto immediately established himself as a regular and has already played more than 1,000 minutes in 14 competitive appearances, providing two assists.

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If Como exercise the agreed option to buy, Borussia Dortmund would recoup most of the fee they paid Man City. A later sale could even bring them a profit through the reported clause.