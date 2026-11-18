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FIFA appears unconcerned by what happened at the 2026 World Cup, with a press report stating that world football's governing body is planning to repeat a measure that caused major controversy at the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

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FIFA brought in two mandatory drinks breaks at the World Cup, each lasting around three minutes, in every match: the first around the 22nd minute, the second around the 67th.

Many coaches and players argued that the stoppages turned a game of two halves into four quarters, killing the momentum of whichever side was on top or pushing forward in attack.

Officials suggested the breaks could hand weaker national teams a chance to catch their breath and reorganise, much like a "time-out" in some other sports.

According to the Guardian, FIFA are paving the way for drinks breaks at the 2030 World Cup by including them in a package sent to prospective broadcasters.

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The tender documents contain a clause indicating that the three-minute breaks could be used. Nothing has been confirmed or decided yet.

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FIFA sources familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect relationships, stressed the need to cover every base in a tender process. Inclusion in the documents, they made clear, does not guarantee the breaks will happen.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the tournament, with matches also staged in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark 100 years of the World Cup. Any plan to introduce the breaks there would have to go through an approval process.

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Increased advertising revenue

FIFA rolled out drinks breaks at the men's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada earlier this year.

That opened the door for broadcasters to sell advertising during the pauses. Fox, the tournament's exclusive broadcaster in the United States, reported "an increase of $640m, or 60%, in advertising".

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Its financial accounts for the three months to 30 September said the jump was "primarily due to the sports programming of the men's FIFA World Cup and higher pricing, partially offset by the timing of NFL games and lower ratings".

Some of the US stadiums used over the summer were air-conditioned, but FIFA imposed breaks in all 104 matches to protect the integrity of the competition.

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In October, FIFA opened the tender for media rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups in the United States and Puerto Rico. Interested broadcasters had until 12pm Eastern Time on 19 November to submit their offers.

Cooling breaks had only appeared sporadically before 2026. High temperatures forced stoppages in around 60% of matches at the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States, and FIFA then adopted the breaks in full at the 2026 World Cup, even though 31 of the 104 matches were played in air-conditioned stadiums.

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FIFA said the aim was to protect the integrity of the World Cup by ensuring every match was played in the same conditions. Broadcasters, though, also reaped significant commercial benefits.

The Hollywood Reporter said last summer that the hydration breaks were generating between $2m and $9m in advertising revenue per match, prompting claims that Fox had made an estimated $250m.

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According to media sales analysis firm Guideline, Fox took $835m in total advertising revenue from the tournament. That's almost double the $485m rights fee it paid FIFA.

Higher prices for 2030 World Cup broadcasting

FIFA didn't cash in last summer. The expectation of drinks breaks in 2030, however, could push up the price.

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The US broadcasting rights are expected to fetch between $1.5bn and $2bn (£1.14bn–£1.52bn) in an auction that will see Netflix and all the streaming services bid alongside traditional television channels.

FIFA declined to comment.

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There'll be no mandatory drinks breaks at next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, where temperatures are expected to be cooler than in many of the cities that staged this year's men's tournament.