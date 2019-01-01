Spanish side Sevilla in Tanzania ahead of clash with Simba

The Spanish giants landed in Dar Es Salaam on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's encounter against Simba

Primera Division side became the first Spanish side to visit after arriving in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday ahead of a three-day tour which will include a post-season match against Simba SC as part of the LaLiga World Challenge programme.



Dar es Salaam National Stadium.

Football masterclass with Bom Bom FC. #LaLigaWorld #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/1gHs4bHz7J — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 22, 2019

The match will take place on May 24 at the at Tanzania National Main Stadium and will be broadcast live across the continent.

Sevilla's 18-man squad, which included Spanish international and World Cup winner Jesu Navas, landed to cheers and celebrations at the Julus Nyerere International Airport on Tuesday.

The club's president, José Castro, attended the media at a busy press conference. #WeareSevillahttps://t.co/rAcvweFQGv — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 22, 2019

The squad was also accompanied by club president Jose Castro and Director Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’.

The encounter is part of the World powered by SportPesa initiative which is a part of the wider LaLiga World Challenge project which aims to promote Spanish football throughout the world, spreading the Spanish Brand, bringing La Liga closer to its followers and promoting La Liga clubs outside of .