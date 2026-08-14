An exceptional season saw Fabián Ruiz win almost everything: the French league title, the UEFA Champions League, then the World Cup with Spain and the European Super Cup with Paris Saint-Germain. Now his name has begun to feature strongly among the Ballon d'Or candidates, according to a number of media outlets and journalists in Spain.

Yesterday's European Super Cup triumph over Aston Villa (2-1) left the French Cup as the only title missing from Ruiz's collection in the 2025-2026 season. Paris Saint-Germain bowed out of that competition early, losing to Paris FC (1-0) in the round of 32.

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Several Spanish journalists reckon this haul makes Ruiz a serious contender, even if he is not the most dazzling player at either the Spanish national team or Paris Saint-Germain.

Álvaro Martín of "Marca" said: "How many players can say they won the Champions League and the World Cup at the same time? Fabián can. On top of that, he is a key and important player at both teams."

"His candidacy is based on titles, consistency, control of the game and his pivotal role," he added. "And if the World Cup carries great weight in the voting, it is very difficult to overlook his candidacy."

During the World Cup, a section of Spain's fans failed to understand coach Luis de la Fuente's decision to start Fabián Ruiz after the group stage, at Pedri's expense.

Unai Simón faced questions about the matter on "COPE" network's "El Partidazo" radio programme. The Spain goalkeeper defended his teammate: "Fabián is also a huge talent. He won the Champions League twice in a row."

"Outside they make a big story out of it, otherwise what would they talk about?.. But inside the group there is nothing of the sort," he continued. "We all want to play, and when we are not starters we want to come on and contribute."

Enrique's joke

Back in training, Luis Enrique could not resist a dig at Ruiz's remarkable season. "Fabián won the World Cup, and two years ago the Euro, and the double in the Champions League, and the Nations League... the Ballon d'Or," the Paris Saint-Germain coach said with a smile, as reported by the French network "RMC".

Vitinha, meanwhile, made no secret of his stance on the race during the press conference before the European Super Cup. His choice, he confirmed, would come from the Paris Saint-Germain ranks.

The Portugal international said: "Kvaratskhelia had an excellent season, especially in the Champions League. Ousmane Dembélé had another great season, and Fabián Ruiz won everything. Those three are my choices."

Álvaro Martín of "Marca" summed it up: "Lamine Yamal said it before, Fabián Ruiz is an underrated player. But perhaps he will not be so this year, and they will recognise him."