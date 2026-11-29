Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Real Madrid slipped to a painful 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, missing the chance to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Once again, Madrid's first-half display was worrying. They dominated possession but found few answers to the defensive set-up Quique Sanchez Flores had put in place.

Read also

Europe's top goal contributors: Yamal top, Mbappe second

Zabiri is LaLiga's most dangerous striker outside Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last 13 years

Alaves held firm until the final whistle and left the Santiago Bernabeu with three precious points.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defeat ended Real Madrid's winning run and left them third. It also handed Barcelona the chance to stretch the gap to six points.

Related Topics

Next matches RSO LaLiga 13:00 RMA

"Real Madrid's mistakes"

Speaking on the "Tiempo de Juego" programme on Spanish radio station COPE, prominent journalist Manolo Lama picked out what he sees as the main reasons behind Real Madrid's slip at the Santiago Bernabeu.

For Lama, poor finishing was the chief culprit. He pointed out that the team had enough chances to settle the game.

Advertisement

He said: "Real Madrid made several mistakes. The first was a lack of accuracy. In my view, they had chances to win the game."

Lama also put part of the blame on Mourinho's tactical decisions, saying: "I think the coach, whom we praised to the skies this week, made serious mistakes, such as taking off Arda Guler, who is the best player at striking the ball from set pieces, and keeping Vinicius on."

Advertisement

He insisted he wasn't alone in that view. The Bernabeu crowd whistled both the substitution and Vinicius.

Lama then turned to Madrid's habit of relying on late comebacks, warning that it can't work every time.

Advertisement

He said: "When you play with fire, you might manage to come back once, even twice, but there comes a time when you get burned."

To round off his analysis, Lama praised the plan Quique Sanchez Flores devised for Alaves, which shut down Real Madrid's main weapons: pace and space.

Advertisement

He explained: "There are times when, if you don't let Real Madrid run, which is what Quique did, they struggle a lot in positional play, and we saw that again. Real Madrid couldn't run, and we didn't see a single one-on-one or chance built on pace."

The numbers tell the story. Real Madrid had 24 shots to Alaves' eight and won 13 corners to their opponents' one.

Advertisement

Los Blancos enjoyed 74.3% of possession but scored just once from seven shots on target.

They missed four big chances. Alaves missed none, and that's the gap between controlling a game and being clinical in front of goal.

Advertisement

Saturday's defeat leaves Los Blancos on 33 points in third place in La Liga, three points behind leaders Barcelona and one behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.