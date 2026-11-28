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Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri continued his remarkable form for Racing Santander, scoring again in a 3-1 win over Levante on Friday evening in Matchday 14 of LaLiga. That took him to 12 goals in the competition and brought him close to historic numbers.

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Zabiri is the first player from outside Real Madrid and Barcelona to reach 12 goals after the first 14 rounds of LaLiga since Diego Costa. The Brazilian-Spanish striker managed it with Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 season, scoring 14 by the same stage.

The Moroccan has also posted the best tally by an African player at this point of the campaign since Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, who scored 14 goals for Barcelona in 2008-09.

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His 12th goal came away to Levante at the Ciudad de Valencia. The hosts went ahead through Ivan Romero in the 42nd minute.

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Racing Santander hit back after the break, with Pablo Garcia levelling with a powerful strike in the 66th minute.

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Zabiri was unlucky to see one effort come back off the post. Two minutes later he made amends, putting his side ahead in the 81st minute after converting a pass from Inigo Vicente.

Pablo Garcia then struck again in the fifth minute of stoppage time. His second goal and Racing Santander's third sealed the win.

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Zabiri sits third in the LaLiga scoring charts on 12 goals, behind Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha, who leads with 15, and Real Madrid's French striker Kylian Mbappe, second on 13.

Strip out penalties, though, and the Moroccan tops the open-play standings, level with Raphinha. All 12 of his goals have come without a single spot-kick, while Raphinha and Mbappe have each scored three from the spot.

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From the Mohammed VI Academy to stardom in Spain

Born in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on 23 February 2005, Yassir Zabiri began his career at the Mohammed VI Football Academy. He then moved to Union Touarga, making his first professional appearances in January 2024 and scoring three goals in 11 matches.

Portuguese side Famalicao came calling in the summer of 2024. After he caught the eye at the 2025 U20 World Cup in Chile, French club Rennes signed him in February 2026 on a contract running until 2029.

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Zabiri was one of the standout stars as Morocco won the U20 World Cup for the first time in their history. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, including both in the 2-0 final win over Argentina.

He joined Racing Santander on loan in the summer of 2026, looking for more minutes and the chance to develop.

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The Morocco international quickly blew past expectations. He's now one of the most prominent attacking figures in Spanish football.