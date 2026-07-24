Spain star comments on demands to replay the World Cup final

Spain's Pedro Porro spoke about his future during an emotional tribute event held in his honour in his hometown of Don Benito, and the Tottenham star also played down the controversy surrounding the World Cup final.

The Tottenham full-back was among the key players in the Spain squad that lifted the World Cup, beating Argentina 1-0 after extra time.

Speaking to "Sport", Porro admitted that winning the World Cup had not satisfied his competitive ambition.

"There is still a lot for me to achieve," he said. "I am a player with great ambition, and I always seek to learn more. Everyone who knows me knows that I aspire to more."

The reception moved him deeply. Porro wanted to dedicate the success to everyone who has walked alongside him since his early days.

He never imagined he would receive such a tribute. Reaching the elite, he stressed, required "a lot of sacrifices", especially since he was forced to leave home to continue his football career.

On his future, Porro confirmed he will stay at Tottenham, the club he is contracted to, and said he feels "very happy" there.

He did not close the door on a return to Spain one day, but his full focus is currently on his journey in England.

There was a lighter moment too. Porro joked with those present about the great popularity of his grandfather Antonio Sauceda, saying the reception was really "for him".

Closing his remarks, Porro brushed off the criticism from Argentina and the demands to replay the World Cup final. He insisted he had not read anything about the matter, dismissing it as "just things said from the outside" that do not concern him personally.